Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Washington Examiner
DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied
Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WJLA
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day!
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day and if you’re lucky, you may catch some of these talented artist at a pop-up street performance like the recent sighting in DC’s historic U Street corridor in front of Ben’s Chili Bowl. Get your tickets now at www.universoulcircus.com.
Two Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The Jewish Press
Orthodox Jewish Man Murdered in Washington DC
A young Orthodox Jewish husband and father was shot and killed Wednesday on the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast at approximately 3.41 pm in Washington DC while at work, DC police said. Aryeh Wolf was reportedly working at a construction property when he was shot, but further details are...
DC’s 5 Most Notorious Hotels
DC has an excess of history and an excess of hotels. For better or worse (usually worse), basically all of DC’s many, many, many hotels have a weird historical quirk. Seriously: There are a lot of hotels in DC, and all of them built before 1990 have a ton of history. If you want to sleep where Lincoln pondered whether or not this experiment was/is worth the effort, just go to the Willard and feel like the best POTUS possible. End of list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
WTOP
DC’s famous Georgetown Cupcake location is closed down by health inspectors
It’s a popular spot for sweet treats for tourists and locals alike, but the well-known Georgetown Cupcake in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood didn’t have its typical long lines of people waiting for cupcakes on Thursday, due to what it calls an “administrative oversight.”. On Wednesday D.C. Health...
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
Fire in kitchen of Michelin-starred restaurant extinguished by DC firefighters
WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire at a Michelin-starred restaurant in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood early Friday morning. DC Fire and EMS crews were initially called to the 3200 block of Grace Street Northwest for a fire alarm around 3:30 a.m. Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
Comments / 0