Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide

ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed at his own birthday party, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - A man is killed while celebrating his birthday. Police said the victim and some friends gathered at a rental on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. a dispute broke out, leading to gunfire. The victim was shot once. Paramedics rushed him to Grady, where doctors could not save his life.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested

It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder

KENNESAW, Ga - It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested. Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges. The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

