Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide
ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say
ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
Man shot and killed at his own birthday party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - A man is killed while celebrating his birthday. Police said the victim and some friends gathered at a rental on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. a dispute broke out, leading to gunfire. The victim was shot once. Paramedics rushed him to Grady, where doctors could not save his life.
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
911 call about cold fries leads to arrest of man wanted for murder
It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant in Cobb County. It turned into a police chase and a customer being arrested. That customer was out on bond on murder charges, police said.
Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested
It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder
KENNESAW, Ga - It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested. Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges. The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police...
Mother pleads for answers in son's shooting death: 'Someone knows something'
EAST POINT, Ga. - A mother says she needs answers after someone shot and killed her 18-year-old son. The incident happened in April and East Point police are still searching for whoever is responsible. "I need answers for everything that happened for my child. He did not live the way...
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
One of Atlanta's most dangerous criminals is off of the streets, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they were able to get a dangerous criminal off of the streets and behind bars. Jordan Pack was on APD’s top ten most wanted list and the job he was doing when he was arrested has baffled top law officials. The arrest was caught...
Man arrested after high-speed chase with teens in car
Coweta County deputies pursued Brandon Daniel through neighborhoods before he got out of his car and took off. Authorities said they arrested him Wednesday.
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire
ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Carjacker snatches woman's keys in store, sheriff says
A man is behind bars accused of snatching a woman's keys from her at a Fayette County store and taking off. The whole thing was caught on camera.
GBI investigates after man in U-Haul shot by police following dispute
Atlanta police responded to a call about a dispute in an apartment complex along Gibson Street at Memorial Drive involving an individual in a U-Haul truck. Police said officers opened fire after the armed man refused to comply with orders.
