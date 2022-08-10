Read full article on original website
Volunteers prepare more than 2,000 school supply kits for Edgewood ISD, Southwest ISD teachers
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers filled the Medio Creek Elementary School gym Saturday morning to assemble supply kits for thousands of teachers in Southwest San Antonio. The United Way Write Start Project is an annual back to school initiative aimed at supporting educators. "We know that every year teachers are...
KIII TV3
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
KSAT 12
South Side boutique, community members help family rebuild after home destroyed by fire
A South Side boutique, alongside community members, is helping a family of seven rebuild their lives after they lost their home in a fire. The San Antonio Fire Department said lightning struck the home Thursday and damaged nearly everything inside. “From the outside of the home, you would not think...
news4sanantonio.com
Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers
SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
KSAT 12
SCUCISD students excited for return to class as parents try to qualm lingering fears
SCHERTZ, Texas – Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, which means summer is officially over. The day is an exciting day, but for many families, there are still some lingering concerns about safety in light of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities. That's why they are hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
foxsanantonio.com
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
fox7austin.com
CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14
AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
KSAT 12
14 contractors chosen for City of San Antonio program that will provide major, minor repairs for qualifying homeowners
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has chosen 14 contractors for the 2023 Home Rehab program that will assist qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes. San Antonio officials put out a call for contractors in September 2021 that sought qualified candidates with “proven...
