San Antonio, TX

KIII TV3

Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
news4sanantonio.com

Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers

SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
foxsanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
KSAT 12

Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools

COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
