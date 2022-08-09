Read full article on original website
Related
1043theparty.com
2022 Butter Cow Unveiled
SPRINGFIELD, IL –Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow today in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Using the theme “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal. The sculpture features the iconic butter cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.
1043theparty.com
Visit IDOI at the 2022 Illinois State Fair for Consumer Tips on Insurance
Visit IDOI at the 2022 Illinois State Fair for Consumer Tips on Insurance. Chicago – The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) table is in the Lieutenant Governor’s tentat the 2022 Illinois State Fair. IDOI staff will provide information about various types of insurance, from health and homeowners to auto and life.
1043theparty.com
IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge.
1043theparty.com
Illinois EPA State Fair Exhibit Promotes Water Quality Education and Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act
Illinois EPA State Fair Exhibit Promotes Water Quality Education and Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act. SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the Agency’s participation in the 2022 Illinois State Fair exhibits. This year’s Illinois EPA exhibit is themed “Now Streaming – Water Connects Us All” The Illinois EPA exhibit, located in Conservation World, will have interactive games and educational information about the achievements that have been accomplished in Illinois with the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, how to prevent nonpoint source pollution, assessing water quality, information on harmful algal blooms and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), as well as water conservation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1043theparty.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime. (Springfield, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
1043theparty.com
Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts Following Interco Fire
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday’s fire at the Interco recycling facility. A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.
1043theparty.com
Illinois State Fair to Offer Electric Vehicle Charging Station
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Fair along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that an electric vehicle (EV) charging station will be provided for fairgoers courtesy of a sponsorship with Sunrun. The sponsorship allows for two EVs to charge simultaneously and will be located near the Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World.
1043theparty.com
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, Oral Health Exams for Kids & Other Healthcare Services Available at State Fair
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, Oral Health Exams for Kids & Other Healthcare Services Available at State Fair. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get up-to date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair August 12-21. IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the 2022 Illinois State Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required oral health exams for children; HIV and STD screenings; and physical exams.
1043theparty.com
Disaster flood relief provided to almost 500 at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) serving St. Clair and Washington Counties
EAST ST. LOUIS – This weekend, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the East St. Louis High School served almost 500 families in the wake of the dangerous flooding that occurred in St. Clair County and Washington County. “On August 1st, I signed the Illinois Disaster Proclamation that...
1043theparty.com
Pritzker Administration Announces Funding Opportunity to Improve Housing Accessibility and Stability for Vulnerable Households
Pritzker Administration Announces Funding Opportunity to Improve Housing Accessibility and Stability for Vulnerable Households. CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is pleased to share that up to $60 million in state and federal resources is available to finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state. Under Round IX of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program, approved applications will support the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing developments for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations. The request for applications and supplemental information can be found online at https://www.ihda.org/developers/supportive-housing/.
1043theparty.com
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child. (Decatur, IL) — A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions. An investigation was launched after the child was sent to the hospital with a skull fracture.
Comments / 0