Pritzker Administration Announces Funding Opportunity to Improve Housing Accessibility and Stability for Vulnerable Households. CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is pleased to share that up to $60 million in state and federal resources is available to finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state. Under Round IX of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program, approved applications will support the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing developments for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations. The request for applications and supplemental information can be found online at https://www.ihda.org/developers/supportive-housing/.

18 HOURS AGO