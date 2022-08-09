ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Phone Arena

New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
The Windows Club

How to Reverse Animated GIF in Windows 11/10

In this article, we will show you how to reverse animated GIF images on a Windows 11/10 computer. While there is no such feature or built-in tool available in Windows 11/10 OS for this, you can use some free GIF reverser tools that let you save an animated GIF in reverse order or sequence so that it will always play in the backward direction. Once you have the output GIF, you can play it in any modern browser or use any image viewer tools that let you play an animated GIF.
laptopmag.com

Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch

The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted. Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for...
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Better Design and Cameras, Same High Price

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, its newest large-format foldable phone. Samsung sees foldable phones as being key to the future of its mobile device lineup. As one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, Samsung's decisions influence the broader market. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4...
Phone Arena

Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022

We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
inputmag.com

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s most popular foldable, all grown up

I don’t want to call it a victory lap, but I can’t help but see one when I look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the new version of Samsung’s most popular foldable smartphone. The Z Flip 4, announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, might not seem all that different from the Z Flip 3, but that’s kind of the point. Samsung’s made the clamshell smartphone sturdier and more powerful, without changing a look most everyone liked. Samsung is also wisely not increasing the $999.99 price.
CELL PHONES

