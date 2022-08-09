Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today
There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Phone Arena
New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
The Windows Club
How to Reverse Animated GIF in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will show you how to reverse animated GIF images on a Windows 11/10 computer. While there is no such feature or built-in tool available in Windows 11/10 OS for this, you can use some free GIF reverser tools that let you save an animated GIF in reverse order or sequence so that it will always play in the backward direction. Once you have the output GIF, you can play it in any modern browser or use any image viewer tools that let you play an animated GIF.
Android Central
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuts with a slimmer hinge and wider screen
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a number of design improvements over its predecessor. The new foldable device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will hit store shelves on August 26...
The OnePlus 10T just ain't it, according to our readers
We asked our readers if they thought the OnePlus 10T was hot or not. These are the results of our latest poll.
Safeguard your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with a Whitestone screen protector
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, then you've undoubtedly thought about protecting your device's screen. Even more so, considering both phones contain hinged screens; how on earth do you go about protecting one of those?. Step in Whitestone, with its range of...
laptopmag.com
Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch
The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted. Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for...
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 – Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 camera phones launched
Samsung has launched two new smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4
What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 tell us about the future of camera phones
The under-display cameras seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 could be a thing of the future – we spoke to an expert in OLED screen technology
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Better Design and Cameras, Same High Price
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, its newest large-format foldable phone. Samsung sees foldable phones as being key to the future of its mobile device lineup. As one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, Samsung's decisions influence the broader market. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have some instant competition from Xiaomi
August 10 (tomorrow at the time of writing) is a big date in this year’s tech calendar, as Samsung is holding an event where it’s expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch 5 line. But just one day later, it’s set to have some foldable competition.
Phone Arena
Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022
We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
inputmag.com
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s most popular foldable, all grown up
I don’t want to call it a victory lap, but I can’t help but see one when I look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the new version of Samsung’s most popular foldable smartphone. The Z Flip 4, announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, might not seem all that different from the Z Flip 3, but that’s kind of the point. Samsung’s made the clamshell smartphone sturdier and more powerful, without changing a look most everyone liked. Samsung is also wisely not increasing the $999.99 price.
Samsung set to unveil the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 at the Unpacked event today, watch the livestream
Something to look forward to: Today's the day that Samsung unveils the latest models in what has become a very popular series of foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the main attractions at the Unpacked event, and you can watch the whole thing live right here at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.
