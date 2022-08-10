Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Two people in custody after multi-county car chase ends in Albemarle
Two people have been taken into custody in Albemarle following a Thursday morning car chase that began in Mecklenburg County with a stolen vehicle. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, the chase ended on Concord Road near Harwood Road after stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle lost control and...
Stanly News & Press
Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase
Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
1 in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro, Randolph County deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 5 p.m., Randolph County deputies responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road in Asheboro. Arriving deputies saw a male leave the home with a […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates vehicle heat danger
ROCKINGHAM — Although summer is half over, Sheriff Mark Gulledge is reminding parents to not leave children unattended in vehicles. On Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Mid-Carolinas Region of Safe Kids to set up a car temperature display in front of the old courthouse.
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
WBTV
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an arrest in which a sergeant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reportedly choked a man whose hands were cuffed behind his back. An SBI spokeswoman confirmed the investigation to WBTV on Thursday, days after...
Juvenile shot in Lexington, 2 arrested, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested in Lexington on Thursday after a juvenile was shot, according to a Lexington Police Department news release. Around 12:07 p.m., Lexington officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. While officers were arriving at the scene, it was reported to […]
Stanly News & Press
After more than 20 years, Holles leaves Stanly to serve as Cabarrus County library director
After more than two decades at the Stanly County Public Library, including the past 13 years as library director, Melanie Holles is leaving her post. Her last day is Friday. She is taking over as director of the Cabarrus County Public Library. Her first day at the downtown Concord location is Monday.
Rockingham man charged with kidnapping
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth
On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 8, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Dustin James Barlow (W M, 36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 113 Love St, Albemarle, on 08/08/2022. Felicia Gail Eudy (W F, 30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 113 Love St, Albemarle, on 08/08/2022. Walter Chad...
‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
I-40 crash shuts down the ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and lasted […]
Union County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to name its new K-9
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help giving a name to their newest employee, a German Shepherd. The dog is 11 weeks old and is temporarily known as “Puppy Doe.”. Sherriff Eddie Cathey is asking people to submit name...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
2 charged with stealing $15K of paper product from Scotland County plant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Scotland County adults are charged with breaking and entering, larceny and felony conspiracy after police said they broke into a paper plant and stole thousands in products. Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant in the Wagram area reported that there […]
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
