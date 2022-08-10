ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Two people in custody after multi-county car chase ends in Albemarle

Two people have been taken into custody in Albemarle following a Thursday morning car chase that began in Mecklenburg County with a stolen vehicle. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, the chase ended on Concord Road near Harwood Road after stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle lost control and...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase

Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile shot in Lexington, 2 arrested, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested in Lexington on Thursday after a juvenile was shot, according to a Lexington Police Department news release. Around 12:07 p.m., Lexington officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. While officers were arriving at the scene, it was reported to […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham man charged with kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 8, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Dustin James Barlow (W M, 36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 113 Love St, Albemarle, on 08/08/2022. Felicia Gail Eudy (W F, 30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 113 Love St, Albemarle, on 08/08/2022. Walter Chad...
ALBEMARLE, NC
CBS 17

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Community Policy