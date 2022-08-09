ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
TechSpot

Battery percentage indicator returns to notched iPhones in latest iOS 16 beta

The big picture: Apple's debut of the notch on 2017's iPhone X considerably reduced the screen space for items on the status bar. One of the more useful pieces of information available at a glance was the battery percentage indicator that Apple had to hide behind a swipe down for the Control Center. Now, the feature has returned in the latest dev build of iOS 16, albeit with a slightly tweaked implementation.
The Verge

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Creative Bloq

Sony Xperia 1 IV review

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is a pro-tier device, with lots of features that will be useful to creative professionals – its zoom camera, microSD card slot and camera and video apps give you lots of options for art that you’ll be hard-pressed to find on other devices. However that comes at a cost, as this is a very expensive phone, and it’s not exactly a looker either.
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
