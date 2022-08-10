ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

laptopmag.com

Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend

Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
AOL Corp

The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price

SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
TechCrunch

Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee

Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
MarketRealist

Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data

In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
teslarati.com

Xiaomi debuts CyberOne ahead of Tesla’s AI Day

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun announced the company’s CyberOne humanoid robot at its launch event in Beijing on August 11th. The debut is ahead of Tesla’s AI Day which many are anticipating a working Optimus Bot prototype. It will be interesting to see the two robots side by side.
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Apple to Step up iPhone Production

Today in the connected economy, Apple tells its suppliers to boost production on new iPhones, while also planning to possibly raise the price of the latest models. Plus, retailers are divided on Mastercard’s installment payment program, and the United Kingdom’s Barclaycard teams with communications firm BT to help fuel the growth of small businesses.
hypebeast.com

Apple's Upcoming AR Glasses May Cost Upward of $2,000 USD

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a set of augmented reality glasses, and now there are finally reports about its pricing. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will be offering the headset for upwards of $2,000 USD, placing it at the top end of the current AR and VR market. Despite the price tag, Kuo added that Apple is planning on shipping more than 1.5 million units in 2023 alone.
PC Magazine

AT&T Back-to-School Sale: Save on Apple Watch, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, More

When summer’s open schedule ends and the school year starts, it can get a lot tougher to keep in touch with your family. One parent might be taking care of the carpool while another is dropping the younger children at ballet class or piano lessons, all while the older kids are heading to band practice or their athletic endeavors.
notebookcheck.net

Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market

Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
