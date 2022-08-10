Read full article on original website
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
TechCrunch
Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee
Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data
In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
RPID earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AQN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SAND earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Walmart May Have the Key to Surpassing Amazon Prime — Here’s How
Walmart is looking to add a streaming service to its Walmart+ membership program. Sources told The New York Times that in a meeting with major media companies -- including Paramount (Paramount+),...
teslarati.com
Xiaomi debuts CyberOne ahead of Tesla’s AI Day
Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun announced the company’s CyberOne humanoid robot at its launch event in Beijing on August 11th. The debut is ahead of Tesla’s AI Day which many are anticipating a working Optimus Bot prototype. It will be interesting to see the two robots side by side.
Ars Technica
Sonos delays its hotly anticipated Sub Mini after a rough financial quarter
The launch of the Sub Mini—an anticipated addition to Sonos' connected audio lineup—appears to have been delayed, the company revealed after its quarterly earnings report this week. The device was expected just about any day now. But Sonos confirmed to The Verge on Wednesday that it has "decided...
Perks and Rec: Snag BOGO Apple Watches at ATT
Big savings on Apple Watches, a lululemon surplus sale, and $70 off a Google Nest Hub.
Today in the Connected Economy: Apple to Step up iPhone Production
Today in the connected economy, Apple tells its suppliers to boost production on new iPhones, while also planning to possibly raise the price of the latest models. Plus, retailers are divided on Mastercard’s installment payment program, and the United Kingdom’s Barclaycard teams with communications firm BT to help fuel the growth of small businesses.
hypebeast.com
Apple's Upcoming AR Glasses May Cost Upward of $2,000 USD
Apple has long been rumored to be working on a set of augmented reality glasses, and now there are finally reports about its pricing. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will be offering the headset for upwards of $2,000 USD, placing it at the top end of the current AR and VR market. Despite the price tag, Kuo added that Apple is planning on shipping more than 1.5 million units in 2023 alone.
PC Magazine
AT&T Back-to-School Sale: Save on Apple Watch, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, More
When summer’s open schedule ends and the school year starts, it can get a lot tougher to keep in touch with your family. One parent might be taking care of the carpool while another is dropping the younger children at ballet class or piano lessons, all while the older kids are heading to band practice or their athletic endeavors.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
Your guide to PS5 restock updates and PS5 stock drops, updated daily
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
