As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Skyrocketing Today
Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $3.13 Thursday afternoon after the company reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth. Hut 8 says revenue increased by $10.3 million to $43.8 million compared to $33.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company mined 946 Bitcoin...
Bitcoin rallies as inflation slows, and Coinbase's CFO explains its $1.1 billion loss: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer of Coinbase, explains the company's second quarter earnings and how the business is prepared to withstand the crypto bear market.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset
An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership
World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Can Cardano Reach $1?
If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
Ethereum (ETH) on Its Way to $2,100, Top Trader Says
Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 shares gain on revenue, outlook – despite Q2 profit slump
Bitcoin prices may have slumped for much of this year, but Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw its shares jump Thursday after it reported larger Bitcoin holdings just as the leading cryptocurrency seemed to be starting to track higher. The shares closed up 9.23% at US$2.96 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while...
