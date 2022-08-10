ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
CNBC

Bitcoin rallies as inflation slows, and Coinbase's CFO explains its $1.1 billion loss: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer of Coinbase, explains the company's second quarter earnings and how the business is prepared to withstand the crypto bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
blockworks.co

BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership

World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
NASDAQ

Can Cardano Reach $1?

If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) on Its Way to $2,100, Top Trader Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
