Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (EQD) Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO