Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (EQD) Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

Read full article on original website
Related
Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Drugstore operator Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stock is down (-38%) on the year but has bounced over 40% off its $4.68 low in May.
via.news
USD Partners LP, And National Health Investors, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – USD Partners LP (USDP), National Health Investors (NHI), Philip Morris International (PM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 USD Partners LP (USDP) 5.36 -1.65% 9.18% 2022-07-26 13:12:07. 2 National Health Investors (NHI) 62.13...
Down 68%, This E-Commerce Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
This Africa-focused e-commerce company has unmatched potential compared to the rest of the industry.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger
For many of us, becoming a millionaire is surprisingly possible.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apollo Global Management Stock In The Last 10 Years
Apollo Global Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.43%. Currently, Apollo Global Management has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion. Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Bitcoin rallies as inflation slows, and Coinbase's CFO explains its $1.1 billion loss: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer of Coinbase, explains the company's second quarter earnings and how the business is prepared to withstand the crypto bear market.
2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022
Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
financefeeds.com
XTB’s X Open Hub adds 30 cryptos to white label offering for brokers
Its solutions include deep institutional liquidity on more than 5,000 global instruments, such as indices, shares, forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs, and a white label platform that can be fully customized and branded for each brokerage. X Open Hub has expanded its multi-asset offering by adding 30 new cryptocurrencies and...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
Cathie Wood Buys $9M In Roblox Shares Following Q2 Miss — Dumps This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bulked up on the shares of video game developer Roblox Corp RBLX, which reported disappointing results earlier this week. What Happened: Ark bought 191,503 shares of Roblox, valued at over $9 million, via three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the firm's disclosure showed....
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Meme stocks sank Melvin Capital. Now it's reportedly being investigated by the SEC over its risk management practices.
The SEC has obtained information from Melvin Capital regarding its communication with investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. The regulator has also contacted investors about what Melvin's founder and other top executives said during last year's meme-stock rally. The investigation is in early stages, per the report, and may not...
via.news
Zoom Stock Was Up By 6.39% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zoom (ZM) jumping 6.39% to $112.02 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for Zoom is 3107180, 41.04% below its average volume of 5270490. Zoom’s last close was $105.29, 76.69% below its 52-week high of...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CFO on Ethereum ($ETH) Staking by Institutional Investors
On Tuesday (August 9), Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas talked about the present and future of Ethereum ($ETH) staking by institutions. Yesterday, Coinbase published its Q2 2022 Shareholder Letter. During the company’s Q2 2022 Analysts Call, Vice President of Investor Relations Anil Gupta and Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas answered questions from analysts.
Retire Wealthy: 3 Moves That Could Help You Become a Stock Market Millionaire
You can earn more than you may think -- even during a bear market.
Comments / 0