Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency in Germany
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The crypto exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency with a Berlin court, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. The company, founded in 2015, said the sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, the bankruptcy of...
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales
The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
These 2 college friends pawned watches and cars to fund their cannabis startup—it could bring in $400 million this year
Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
At H&R Block, employees are coming up with cost-cutting ideas, says the CFO
An internal idea challenge has resulted in significant cost savings for the company, H&R Block CFO Tony Bowen says. Free cash flow generation, technology, and cutting costs with the help of employees has made tax preparation less taxing at H&R Block. “One of the ways, from a finance perspective, we’re...
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'
Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.
Homeownership 101: 6 Factors That Really Impact Your Property Value
A home's value is dependent on multiple factors, those that are tied to the property and external circumstances, like the state of the economy and capital markets. Advice: How Much Cash To Have...
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong
I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption
Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Wix embarks on cost-cutting quest as economy takes a dive
Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has begun implementing cost reduction measures in a bid to achieve $150 million in annualized savings. With effects of high inflation materializing and a potential recession on the horizon, Wix (opens in new tab) says in its Q2 financial report that these savings are not one-time in nature and will continue to be realized on a run-rate basis.
Local merchant services company helping Treasure Coast businesses manage operating costs to hedge rising inflation
EPSG Credit Card Processing interview at Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk showEllen Contreras. Costs are going up for consumers in all areas – gas, groceries, medical, products, services, etc. Business owners are also having a tough time managing their costs as well. Inflation, talks of recession, the political climate is making everyone think twice before spending.
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
