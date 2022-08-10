ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

US News and World Report

Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency in Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The crypto exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency with a Berlin court, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. The company, founded in 2015, said the sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, the bankruptcy of...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales

The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
shefinds

Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs

Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
COOLIDGE, AZ
pymnts

CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services

CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'

Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong

I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
ECONOMY
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

Wix embarks on cost-cutting quest as economy takes a dive

Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has begun implementing cost reduction measures in a bid to achieve $150 million in annualized savings. With effects of high inflation materializing and a potential recession on the horizon, Wix (opens in new tab) says in its Q2 financial report that these savings are not one-time in nature and will continue to be realized on a run-rate basis.
BUSINESS
Ellen Contreras

Local merchant services company helping Treasure Coast businesses manage operating costs to hedge rising inflation

EPSG Credit Card Processing interview at Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk showEllen Contreras. Costs are going up for consumers in all areas – gas, groceries, medical, products, services, etc. Business owners are also having a tough time managing their costs as well. Inflation, talks of recession, the political climate is making everyone think twice before spending.
VERO BEACH, FL
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
BUSINESS

