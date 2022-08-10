ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Distractify

From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?

First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Variety

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
UPI News

'The Challenge' alum Nicole Ramos marries at Florida wedding

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Nicole Ramos is a married woman. The television personality married her fiancé, Shawn Morrison, at a wedding Sunday in Florida. Ramos and Morrison married at The Vault wedding venue in Tampa, Fla., with their family and friends in attendance. Nany Carmen González,...
The Independent

Bride and groom surprise wedding guests with secret handshake at the altar

A bride and groom put a unique spin on their wedding ceremony when they performed a secret handshake in front of their wedding guests before kissing at the altar.Dancers Aaron and Nicole went viral this week when they shared footage of their elaborate handshake on TikTok. The video, which has since gained 2.8m views, shows the bride and groom holding hands at the altar. After the wedding officiant declared them husband and wife, the newly married couple proceeded to perform their secret handshake for their guests, who applauded the couple.“Because a wedding isn’t a wedding without a secret handshake,”...
Popculture

