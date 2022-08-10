Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Why A Married 90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Is In Danger Of Deportation
A popular 90 Day Fiancé married couple is at risk of being separated due to threats of deportation.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Two of Kody Brown’s Wives ‘Pretend’ They’re Happily Married
'Sister Wives' fans claim that two of Kody Brown's wives 'pretend' they're happily married for this one key reason.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?
First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
Believe It or Not, Matt Roloff Is Actually One of Four Siblings
In terms of reality television success, few can hold a candle to Matt Roloff. He and his family have built a television empire on the TLC reality television program Little People, Big World, giving viewers a candid look at their lives and experiences. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have come...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Recap: Weddings, Patriarchy And Homelessness Is On The Horizon
Season nine of 90 Day Fiancé has been full of surprises and foolery. Episode 14 did not disappoint. Good intentions lead to bad decisions, good friends give terrible advice and people can’t seem to take what they dish out. Although this episode is somewhat uneventful, it did provide a teachable moment and some comic relief with a side of WTF. Let’s talk about it.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family
Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
'The Challenge' alum Nicole Ramos marries at Florida wedding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Nicole Ramos is a married woman. The television personality married her fiancé, Shawn Morrison, at a wedding Sunday in Florida. Ramos and Morrison married at The Vault wedding venue in Tampa, Fla., with their family and friends in attendance. Nany Carmen González,...
I’m a single mum & gave up on my looks after a painful divorce – I wiped a decade off my appearance on 10 Years Younger
A HEARTBROKEN mum whose confidence was shattered after a painful divorce managed to wipe 12 years off her perceived age in less than two weeks. Schoolteacher Taryn appeared on tonight’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days to see if the experts could wind back the clock on her appearance.
Bride and groom surprise wedding guests with secret handshake at the altar
A bride and groom put a unique spin on their wedding ceremony when they performed a secret handshake in front of their wedding guests before kissing at the altar.Dancers Aaron and Nicole went viral this week when they shared footage of their elaborate handshake on TikTok. The video, which has since gained 2.8m views, shows the bride and groom holding hands at the altar. After the wedding officiant declared them husband and wife, the newly married couple proceeded to perform their secret handshake for their guests, who applauded the couple.“Because a wedding isn’t a wedding without a secret handshake,”...
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
