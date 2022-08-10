After months of waiting and watching other sports to pass the time, college football fans are buzzing as their favorite sport makes its triumphant return. In just a few short weeks, college football will be back on Saturdays and on TVs all across the country. But for some fans, the new season means it is time to head to their favorite stadium. The return of college football means the return of trips to the stadium for tailgates.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO