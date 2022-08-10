Read full article on original website
'Best quarterback in the nation': Clemson OL says Uiagalelei will 'put on a show' in '22
DJ Uiagalelei has earned the respect of his Clemson teammates, and certainly this one. Sophomore Marcus Tate, who protects Uiagalelei as a member of Clemson’s offensive line, has witnessed Uiagalelei's (...)
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment
BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the Top 25 college football coaches in 2022
Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with an updated ranking of the 25 best head coaches entering the 2022. For the past decade, there wasn’t always a lot of debate about who was the best college football coach in America. The debate normally began with...
Notre Dame College Football Future Odds Breakdown
Notre Dame’s over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 9.5 wins and the Fighting Irish have +4000 odds to win the national title.
Longhorns Commit Payton Kirkland Calls Kyle Flood ‘Best Oline Developer in College Football’
Payton Kirkland is ready to bring a national championship back to Austin.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
247Sports
Ten Reasons for Georgia Football fans to Subscribe to Dawgs247
Dawgs247 is the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for sports coverage on the University of Georgia. Why subscribe? Here are the Top 10 reasons provided by Dawgs247 subscribers ... 1) Scoop. From team news to recruiting scoop, to expert analysis, Dawgs247 is the unquestioned leader for Dawgs sports info. No...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: The nomadic life of a college football coach
AUBURN, Alabama They are paid exceptionally well, far better than they were a decade ago and in a different stratosphere than two decades ago. Being an assistant college football coach is a lucrative opportunity. At the highest level, making at least $300,000 a year is expected. For most Americans, that would be the stuff of dreams.
Trivia Night with GoPowercat: Round 1, Kansas State football history
The GoPowercat staff hosted Kansas State football trivia night at Manhattan Brewing Company on Thursday night in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Asked to come up with three rounds of 10 questions, we now offer the trivia in three parts so you can test your K-State football knowledge too. There was a...
321preps Dandy Dozen: Jude Tinor has big college football potential
When it came to Eau Gallie defensive lineman Jude Tinor making a decision on where he would play college football, he wanted to join a team where he knew he could quickly adjust. That reason led him to commit to Georgia State University. "The coaching staff, they made me feel...
247Sports
College football: Top 25 tailgates in the country for 2022 season
After months of waiting and watching other sports to pass the time, college football fans are buzzing as their favorite sport makes its triumphant return. In just a few short weeks, college football will be back on Saturdays and on TVs all across the country. But for some fans, the new season means it is time to head to their favorite stadium. The return of college football means the return of trips to the stadium for tailgates.
Brett McMurphy Reveals His AP Preseason College Football Ballot
The Associated Press preseason college football poll is slated for released on Monday, August 15. But voter Brett McMurphy is ready to reveal his own picks now. Taking to Twitter on Friday, McMurphy revealed his top 10 teams heading into 2022. Naturally, a combination of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State were high up on the list.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are national championships and even as they celebrate, the race to the 2023 College Football Playoff is
