College Sports

College Football HQ

Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already

The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 college football coaches in 2022

Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with an updated ranking of the 25 best head coaches entering the 2022. For the past decade, there wasn’t always a lot of debate about who was the best college football coach in America. The debate normally began with...
College Sports
Football
Sports
The Spun

Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ten Reasons for Georgia Football fans to Subscribe to Dawgs247

Dawgs247 is the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for sports coverage on the University of Georgia. Why subscribe? Here are the Top 10 reasons provided by Dawgs247 subscribers ... 1) Scoop. From team news to recruiting scoop, to expert analysis, Dawgs247 is the unquestioned leader for Dawgs sports info. No...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: The nomadic life of a college football coach

AUBURN, Alabama They are paid exceptionally well, far better than they were a decade ago and in a different stratosphere than two decades ago. Being an assistant college football coach is a lucrative opportunity. At the highest level, making at least $300,000 a year is expected. For most Americans, that would be the stuff of dreams.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

College football: Top 25 tailgates in the country for 2022 season

After months of waiting and watching other sports to pass the time, college football fans are buzzing as their favorite sport makes its triumphant return. In just a few short weeks, college football will be back on Saturdays and on TVs all across the country. But for some fans, the new season means it is time to head to their favorite stadium. The return of college football means the return of trips to the stadium for tailgates.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Brett McMurphy Reveals His AP Preseason College Football Ballot

The Associated Press preseason college football poll is slated for released on Monday, August 15. But voter Brett McMurphy is ready to reveal his own picks now. Taking to Twitter on Friday, McMurphy revealed his top 10 teams heading into 2022. Naturally, a combination of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State were high up on the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS

