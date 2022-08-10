Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."

