Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive

Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
Milwaukee police: Woman fatally shot on 75th Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, Aug. 12 in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood. Officials were called to North 75th Street around 9 a.m. The victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy. The circumstances...
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'

Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
Police seek missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen Aug. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are looking to find a missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Police report Dequan Ferguson was last seen near 20th and Locust on Aug. 1. He's described as a Black male, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
Jury convicts Wisconsin man in fatal hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in a July 3, 2020, crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, a retired law enforcement officer who was white.
Kenosha man charged for littering after distributing anti-Semitic flyers

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 56-year-old Kenosha man has been fined over $4,000 after police say he was responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers throughout the community earlier this year. A press release from the Kenosha Police Department explains officers began investigating the distribution of the flyers in December 2021....
Greenfield hit-and-run, Trevor Le-Morrison home 3 months later

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Trevor Le-Morrison, 17, of Greenfield, injured in a hit-and-run in May, went home Thursday, Aug. 11 after almost three months in the hospital. The soccer captain will be at Greenfield High School to start his senior year with his classmates. Le-Morrison returned home Thursday for the first...
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
