FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
seehafernews.com
Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive
Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Woman fatally shot on 75th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, Aug. 12 in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood. Officials were called to North 75th Street around 9 a.m. The victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy. The circumstances...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting during drug investigation, Chief Norman shares details
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke at the scene of a police shooting near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening. Norman said a man who was armed with a gun ran from officers conducting an investigation into a drug deal, and an officer shot him.
WATCH: Video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus
Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday. The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 4 p.m.
WISN
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'
Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
Woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend near Northridge Mall, family says
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in what appears to have been a shooting sparked by an argument, near Northridge Mall Friday morning, police say.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
wtmj.com
MPD investigating 2 home shootings; 5 teens arrested following police chase in separate incident
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police investigating multiple shootings that happened Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning after 2 homes were shot into and a vehicle pursuit that left a 15-year-old-boy hospitalized after running on foot onto the freeway. The first shooting happened Tuesday night near the 2800 block of N....
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
CBS 58
Police seek missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen Aug. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are looking to find a missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Police report Dequan Ferguson was last seen near 20th and Locust on Aug. 1. He's described as a Black male, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
CBS 58
Jury convicts Wisconsin man in fatal hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in a July 3, 2020, crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, a retired law enforcement officer who was white.
CBS 58
Kenosha man charged for littering after distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 56-year-old Kenosha man has been fined over $4,000 after police say he was responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers throughout the community earlier this year. A press release from the Kenosha Police Department explains officers began investigating the distribution of the flyers in December 2021....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run, Trevor Le-Morrison home 3 months later
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Trevor Le-Morrison, 17, of Greenfield, injured in a hit-and-run in May, went home Thursday, Aug. 11 after almost three months in the hospital. The soccer captain will be at Greenfield High School to start his senior year with his classmates. Le-Morrison returned home Thursday for the first...
Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight. Two involved shots being fired into homes, striking the homeowners.
CBS 58
Port Washington police seek help in finding suspect involved in passing counterfeit money
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Port Washington police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect involved in passing counterfeit bills at Chocolate Chisel. Police say it happened at 6:25 p.m. yesterday, on Aug. 10. According to police, the suspect is a male in his 20's, wearing a...
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed while crossing the street
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Thursday morning. It happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.
