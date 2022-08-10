Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Center City apartment building had no water during heat emergency; residents press city for answers
CENTER CITY - Residents at a Center City apartment building say they went days without water in the middle of a heat emergency. They say their water was shut off without warning Monday morning. The water is back on as building residents and management press the city to know what happened.
phl17.com
Endangered man last seen in Dickin Narrows, known to hide out in New Jersey
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 21-year-old Kashmere Hiltner was last seen at 1400 South 5th Street. Hiltner is known to frequent Brigantine New Jersey. He last seen wearing a pink/blue/yellow Michael Jordan track suit,...
billypenn.com
The Roosevelt Boulevard subway could finally happen after a century of false starts, transit advocates say
Donna Fitzpatrick first heard about it when she was a teenager. The mythical idea would resurface in conversations with her Somerton neighbors. It would be promoted by local activists, or studied by the city. It always sounded too good to be true:. The Roosevelt Boulevard subway line. “In the Northeast,...
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
phl17.com
Man wanted for numerous Northern Liberties commercial burglaries captured in the act at Pelicana Chicken Restaurant
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for an individual who gained access to Pelicana Chicken Restaurant and stole money. The incident happened on July 18, 2022 at 719 N 2nd Street just before 4:30 am. According to police, an unknown man forced his way through the restaurant’s front door and,...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
billypenn.com
How is your neighborhood affected by cash bail? The Philly Bail Fund plans to hand you the hard data
A new tool from the nonprofit Philadelphia Bail Fund aims to highlight the patterns that exist in Philly’s cash bail system, furthering public knowledge of how bail works — and how it disproportionately affects underserved communities. Five city zip codes in North and West Philadelphia accounted for nearly...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
pugetsound.media
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig
Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Burlington Neighborhoods Have Become War Zones, Shooting Galleries, Prosecutor Says
BURLINGTON, NJ – Burlington County has become a war zone and shooting gallery according to...
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
fox29.com
Boy, 6, grazed by bullet while sitting in car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young boy who was sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, the incident occurred at 121:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue. Officials say the boy, 6, was sitting in the...
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
billypenn.com
Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Police disproportionately nix West and North Philly block parties. Philly police denied over 200 block party permits this year due to “criminal activity.” We...
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
