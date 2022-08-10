ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Endangered man last seen in Dickin Narrows, known to hide out in New Jersey

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 21-year-old Kashmere Hiltner was last seen at 1400 South 5th Street. Hiltner is known to frequent Brigantine New Jersey. He last seen wearing a pink/blue/yellow Michael Jordan track suit,...
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig

Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
