22-Year-Old Joshua Telmo Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a motorcycle crash near Osborn Road and 27th Avenue Tuesday at midnight.
According to the press release from the Phoenix Polie department, Joshua Telmo, 22 was found at the scene. got into a serious crash [..]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0