ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

22-Year-Old Joshua Telmo Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gev4h_0hBghhgT00
Nationwide Report

The Phoenix Police Department reported a motorcycle crash near Osborn Road and 27th Avenue Tuesday at midnight. 

According to the press release from the Phoenix Polie department, Joshua Telmo, 22 was found at the scene.  got into a serious crash [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Az#Phoenix Polie#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]

Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
allaboutarizonanews.com

Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road

An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Phoenix Police seeing increase in applicants due to pay increase. Updated: 6 hours...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit

Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley

Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into Mod Pizza in Gilbert

Lalo Candelario called On Your Side and said he would return half of the $3,000. He claimed he needed the other half to pay for the material and his labor. Kyler Murray replaces Arizona Cardinals fan's lost autographed jersey. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Zak was led on the field...
GILBERT, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy