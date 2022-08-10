Read full article on original website
Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning
Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
Low water levels mean Rhine is days from being shut for cargo
Businesses along the river say they are on verge of having to shut production
WWII bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy’s River Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 1,000-pound...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Weather tracker: deadly floods in South Korea and drought in China
Extreme flooding in South Korea this week submerged streets, cars and buildings, as torrential downpours brought more than a month’s worth of rainfall in the space of a few days. Between Monday and Wednesday a cumulative total of 525mm – a little over 20 inches – was recorded in Seoul.
After record heat this summer, agency declares droughts in much of Britain
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Following weeks of hot temperatures -- some of them record temps -- officials declared droughts in several areas of Britain on Friday, including the entire eastern portion of England. The areas of drought include the eastern section and parts of central and southern England, as well,...
Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years
Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters from across Europe struggled Thursday to contain a huge wildfire in France that has swept through a large swath of pine forest, while Germans and Poles faced a mass fish die-off in a river flowing between their countries. Europe is suffering under a severe heat...
Britain's dry summer set to trigger drought declarations
LONDON (Reuters) - Parts of England are likely to declare a drought on Friday, local media reported ahead of a meeting between the government, its environment agency and water companies to discuss a long period of dry weather.
European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the southwest. A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought in much of Europe to create prime wildfire conditions. Portugal had...
European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels
Officials in Germany are warning that water levels on the Rhine could become critically low due to soaring temperatures across Europe. Decreasing water levels could have an impact on the economy, authorities say, as many German factories and power plants rely on the Rhine for deliveries by ship.Aug. 12, 2022.
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Extended hot and dry temperatures across Britain and much of Europe have caused the source of London's River Thames to dry up for the first time since 1976. The river is fed by limestone aquifers near the English village of Ashton Keynes, where there is no running water within almost 10 miles of the usual source.
French Maize Crop Rating Tumbles As Drought Deepens
French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain maize was in good or...
Record rainfall kills at least 9 in Seoul as water floods buildings, submerges cars
Record downpours flooded homes, roads and subway stations in the South Korean capital Seoul this week, killing at least nine people, as forecasters warned of more rain to come.
Europe suffers as heat waves drive forest fires and dry rivers
LONDON — Forests are burning. Major rivers are drying up. And dead fish are washing ashore. Europe’s heat waves and historic drought are threatening new ecological and economic pain for a continent already grappling with the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Friday, nations across Europe...
