Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Fed's Daly is open to 75 bps hike in Sept, sees no 'hump' in rate path
Aug 11 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hiketo fight too-high inflation.
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
Has Inflation Peaked? Here's What the Experts Are Saying
One month does not make a trend, but inflation did indeed moderate in July. The consumer price index rose 8.5% year-over-year – after jumping a scorching 9.1% in June – and was unchanged on a month-to-month basis. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, rose 5.9% from a year ago and just 0.3% vs. June.
The dollar's dominance is not part of a currency war and its strengthening is critical to lowering global inflation, Bank of America says
The dollar's massive gains against other currencies this year isn't part of a "currency war," Bank of America said. "The US is the epicenter of the global inflation problem," the bank said. Dollar dominance does have consequences though, and it's already lowered the global growth outlook. The dollar has risen...
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
China poised to partially renew medium-term policy loans, keeping rate steady
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank is widely expected to partially roll over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for the seventh month in a row, a Reuters survey showed.
Stocks mixed as markets weigh improving US inflation data
Global stocks finished mixed on Thursday as investors weighed whether a second straight upbeat US inflation report could speed a pivot in Federal Reserve policy away from aggressive tightening. "Investors are certainly in a more upbeat mood as the relief from the US inflation data ripples through the markets," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
Indonesia central bank: rate hike not first choice at this juncture
JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike will not be Bank Indonesia's first choice at this juncture, the central bank's deputy governor told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday, even as the country's headline inflation rate rose to a 7-year high.
Asian Currency Bears Retreat as Inflation View Improves - Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Bearish bets on emerging Asian currencies eased on hopes that monetary tightening will cool red-hot inflation, with short bets on the Thai baht falling sharply after the first rate hike in the country in nearly four years, a Reuters poll found. Short positions on all emerging Asian currencies...
India's July inflation eases to 6.71% as some commodity prices fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices and adding to expectations that the central bank may rein in the pace of its policy rate hikes next month.
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
Asian Markets Struggle As Traders Contemplate More Rate Hikes
Asian markets mostly fell Friday, winding back some of the previous day's rally, as traders come to terms with the likelihood that central banks will continue to raise interest rates to battle runaway inflation. Equities surged across the region Thursday after the closely watched US consumer prices index eased more...
The market read the Federal Reserve all wrong
After the Federal Reserve's July meeting, investors quickly reached a consensus: The central bank was turning slightly dovish.
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
New Zealand central bank to carry on with 50bps hike in August - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades to try to rein in stubbornly-high inflation, a Reuters poll found.
Fed could approve 100-basis point interest rate hike after jobs shocker, Citi says
The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists led by Andrew Hollenhorst wrote in a Monday analyst note that...
Property investors are holding back as the global economy sours, says Singapore’s CapitaLand Investment
Real estate investors are now being "careful and prudent" about deploying more capital in the face of growing economic uncertainty around the world, said leading Singaporean property investment manager CapitaLand Investment. "There is a lot of uncertainty out there. We are seeing interest rates rising rapidly across many countries in...
