Business

teslarati.com

Volkswagen AG families Porsche and Pieche regain control post-Diess

Volkswagen AG’s two controlling families — the Porsches and Pieches — are looking to regain control of the automaker’s strategy moving forward following the removal of Herbert Diess as CEO and Board Chairman. The families reportedly are looking for a calmer and less controversial future without...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors

Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
BUYING CARS
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan?

Here's a look at Jim Rowan, Volvo's new CEO, including his career history and his plans for Volvo's future in the automotive industry. The post Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers

UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Says Its Mainstream Brands Will Be Even More Alike

Electric vehicles allow automakers to find new ways to produce them. New manufacturing processes and simpler hardware could lead to big savings for automakers. For Volkswagen Group, that means its mainstream products will continue to look radically different, but they will begin to share more parts in the future. In...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Mercedes Benz Becomes First Partner of CATL's New Hungary Battery Plant

BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz is the first carmaker to receive cells from a new 7.34 billion euro ($7.56 billion) battery factory China's CATL plans to build in Hungary, it said on Friday, adding this marked the highest initial order volume for the site. Mercedes-Benz said the agreement marked the next milestone...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common

The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
BUSINESS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
motor1.com

Here’s what the hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX might look like

Even though it’s quite expensive and not yet available in the United States, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has already won a lot of fans, primarily thanks to its successful blend of classic familiar design cues and a modern, cutting-edge aesthetic. However, we’ve not yet seen the enthusiast-pleasing variant, the ID Buzz GTX, which VW did confirm it was making but has so far not even teased.
CARS
IBTimes

