Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen AG families Porsche and Pieche regain control post-Diess
Volkswagen AG’s two controlling families — the Porsches and Pieches — are looking to regain control of the automaker’s strategy moving forward following the removal of Herbert Diess as CEO and Board Chairman. The families reportedly are looking for a calmer and less controversial future without...
teslarati.com
Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors
Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
CNBC
Ford CEO doesn't expect electric vehicle battery costs to drop anytime soon
WAYNE, Mich. – Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley does not expect the costs of raw materials for the company's electric vehicles to ease in the near future, marking the latest signal that automakers will continue hiking prices for their new EVs. "I don't think there's going to be much...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
torquenews.com
Tesla Aiming To Reach 2 million Cars A Year Production: Disrupting The Industry
Tesla wants to reach a production rate of 2 million cars per year by the end of this year; a very remarkable figure that would position it among the largest manufacturers in the automotive industry. Producing cars in series and in large numbers is not an easy task for any...
Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan?
Here's a look at Jim Rowan, Volvo's new CEO, including his career history and his plans for Volvo's future in the automotive industry. The post Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's CATL (300750.SZ) said on Friday it would build a 7.3 billion euro ($7.6 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
How Much Does It Cost to Change the Battery Pack in a Volkswagen e-Golf?
Here's a look at the parts needed and overall cost associated with changing a battery pack in a Volkswagen e-Golf model! The post How Much Does It Cost to Change the Battery Pack in a Volkswagen e-Golf? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Winter diesel shock looms as tanks dry up ahead of sanctions
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent’s industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies.
Volkswagen Says Its Mainstream Brands Will Be Even More Alike
Electric vehicles allow automakers to find new ways to produce them. New manufacturing processes and simpler hardware could lead to big savings for automakers. For Volkswagen Group, that means its mainstream products will continue to look radically different, but they will begin to share more parts in the future. In...
US News and World Report
Mercedes Benz Becomes First Partner of CATL's New Hungary Battery Plant
BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz is the first carmaker to receive cells from a new 7.34 billion euro ($7.56 billion) battery factory China's CATL plans to build in Hungary, it said on Friday, adding this marked the highest initial order volume for the site. Mercedes-Benz said the agreement marked the next milestone...
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common
The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
motor1.com
Here’s what the hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX might look like
Even though it’s quite expensive and not yet available in the United States, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has already won a lot of fans, primarily thanks to its successful blend of classic familiar design cues and a modern, cutting-edge aesthetic. However, we’ve not yet seen the enthusiast-pleasing variant, the ID Buzz GTX, which VW did confirm it was making but has so far not even teased.
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
