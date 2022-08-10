Read full article on original website
Capri warns of more supply chain challenges and higher costs
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Capri Holdings Limited said sales rose across Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo in the first quarter, but losses in China and ongoing supply chain disruptions clouded the company’s outlook, sending shares down nearly 5 per cent. The luxury company...
Deutsche Telekom lifts profit view, aims for T-Mobile majority soon
STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time after beating quarterly estimates, and said it could achieve its goal of a majority stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) much sooner than 2024.
Take Five: Retailer round-up, UK economy woes and Europe's power problems
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers' earnings will give a glimpse into how consumers are dealing with sky-high inflation, and a raft of data offer a check-up on the health of the UK economy.
Prudential says first-half profit up 8%; warns of persistent COVID woes
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc (PRU.L) posted on Wednesday a rise of 8% in its first-half operating profit, but the Asia-focused insurer warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as COVID curbs persist in some markets.
‘The economy is deteriorating’: German finance minister paints dark picture of country’s increasingly fragile outlook
Christian Lindner, Germany’s minister of finance, says the country’s economy is in a “fragile” state. The Ukraine war has supercharged energy costs around the world, sending inflation soaring in virtually every major economy. But a specific convergence of crises this summer means Germany might be on...
Here's What Apple, Walmart, and UPS Just Told Us About the Broader Economy
These three companies recently provided insight into the health of the economy and where it could be headed for the second half of 2022.
Motley Fool
This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Brazil's BRF shares tumble after weak quarter
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares in Brazilian food processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)on Thursday after a wider-than-expected quarterly loss partly attributed by management to nonrecurring events.
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
New Zealand house prices fall on year for first time sine 2011
WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in July with the median price recording its first annual fall since 2011, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.
Prada seeks $1 billion valuation in Milan listing - Bloomberg News
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
ValueWalk
Chinese State-Owned Companies To Delist From The NYSE
Technical Melt-Up The market will try again today to break through the 50% retracement off the bottom. History continues to repeat: In ’74, ’04, & ’09 stocks bounced off a 50% retracement of the bottom before pushing through. Yesterday, we did it again. This time was also the quickest bounce off the bottom, reflecting heightened volatility and the much more unusual circumstances of the global pandemic recovery, the massive swing from QE to QT by the Fed, and the sudden spike of inflation.
FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains
The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
Global container fleet to grow more than demand - Hapag-Lloyd CEO
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global growth in container fleets through new orders and building activity will outstrip shipping demand from next year and ease current market tightness, the chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) said in an analyst call on Thursday. read more.
Japan PM Kishida pledges new steps to deal with rising fuel, food prices
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he will instruct his government to come up with additional measures to cushion the economic blow from rising energy and food prices.
Miner Antofagasta's profit slumps on rising costs, Chile drought
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Antofagasta (ANTO.L) posted a fall in half-year profit on Thursday, as higher costs, lower grades and a persistent drought in Chile hit the miner's copper production.
US News and World Report
Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
