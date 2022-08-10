ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
voguebusiness.com

Capri warns of more supply chain challenges and higher costs

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Capri Holdings Limited said sales rose across Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo in the first quarter, but losses in China and ongoing supply chain disruptions clouded the company’s outlook, sending shares down nearly 5 per cent. The luxury company...
Motley Fool

This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
The Associated Press

Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
ValueWalk

Chinese State-Owned Companies To Delist From The NYSE

Technical Melt-Up The market will try again today to break through the 50% retracement off the bottom. History continues to repeat: In ’74, ’04, & ’09 stocks bounced off a 50% retracement of the bottom before pushing through. Yesterday, we did it again. This time was also the quickest bounce off the bottom, reflecting heightened volatility and the much more unusual circumstances of the global pandemic recovery, the massive swing from QE to QT by the Fed, and the sudden spike of inflation.
The Independent

FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains

The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
US News and World Report

Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
