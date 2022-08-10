Read full article on original website
forkast.news
BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto
BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
forkast.news
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 shares gain on revenue, outlook – despite Q2 profit slump
Bitcoin prices may have slumped for much of this year, but Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw its shares jump Thursday after it reported larger Bitcoin holdings just as the leading cryptocurrency seemed to be starting to track higher. The shares closed up 9.23% at US$2.96 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
More lawmakers visit Taiwan days after Pelosi. And concerns for nuclear catastrophe rise at a damaged plant in Ukraine. It's the weekend's biggest news.
I’m a Travel Pro Thanks to My Flight Attendant Husband — Here’s How You Can Become One Too
Table of Contents 1. Packing Organizers 2. Grooming, Health & Wellness 3. In-Flight Entertainment 4. Power Adapters As a former flight attendant, my husband is always well packed and seemingly prepared for any turn of events when we travel for leisure, especially when it comes to long flights. I often envy how he manages to have a compact bag while still having everything he needs — along with all things I didn’t know I needed as well. I, on the other hand, used to pack everything under the sun. You know, just in case. This haphazard packing method often resulted in a disaster of several bags I...
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.
forkast.news
Ethereum Merge may be ahead of schedule
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) — known as “the Merge” — could be running ahead of schedule to occur on Sept. 15 or 16, according to Ethereum educator and cybersecurity professional Anthony Sassano. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its...
