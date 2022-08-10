ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto

BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
STOCKS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Lau
SPY

I’m a Travel Pro Thanks to My Flight Attendant Husband — Here’s How You Can Become One Too

Table of Contents 1. Packing Organizers 2. Grooming, Health & Wellness 3. In-Flight Entertainment 4. Power Adapters  As a former flight attendant, my husband is always well packed and seemingly prepared for any turn of events when we travel for leisure, especially when it comes to long flights. I often envy how he manages to have a compact bag while still having everything he needs — along with all things I didn’t know I needed as well. I, on the other hand, used to pack everything under the sun. You know, just in case. This haphazard packing method often resulted in a disaster of several bags I...
TRAVEL
forkast.news

Ethereum Merge may be ahead of schedule

Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) — known as “the Merge” — could be running ahead of schedule to occur on Sept. 15 or 16, according to Ethereum educator and cybersecurity professional Anthony Sassano. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy