Restaurants

New concept by the Crest owners replacing restaurant space on South Side

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
A cosmic new restaurant is coming to the South Side.

The Mercury Diner will open this fall at the former the Crest space, 621 Parsons Ave. in Schumacher Place, which shutdown during the pandemic.

A&R Creative Group, which also owns the original Crest, Alchemy and Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen, is behind the new concept.

Mercury Diner is inspired by the classic diner, said Mercury Diner brand manager Emma Swysgood, with a modern take. The cosmic theme is A&R's spin on the traditional diner.

"We realize you wanted to have a little bit more fun with it, and sort of take it to this cosmic place," Swysgood said.

"We landed on the name, actually, it was inspired by a previous concept that was something totally different ways that we'd been working on," she said.

On the menu, diners can expect American fare and comfort food, including patty melts, salads, pancakes, bacon and eggs, coffee, cocktails and more.

The space, which will seat about 80 people, will feel comfy and nostalgic, said Swysgood, noting the restaurant will feature the classic diner counter in the center, with the dining area about half the size of the original Crest space to fit an expanded kitchen — which will also be used for meal prepping for Alchemy Brands.

The diner will be open Thursday through Monday for breakfast and lunch, through 3 p.m.

#Crest#Salad#Tavern#Worthington#Comfort Food#Mercury#A R Creative Group#American#Alchemy Brands
