FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
businesswest.com
City Mosaic to Unveil Worthington Street Restoration and Mural Project Today
SPRINGFIELD — City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the arts community in Springfield, will unveil the Worthington Street restoration and mural project in downtown Springfield — and acknowledge the artists and sponsors involved in creating and supporting it — tonight, Aug. 12, at the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
businesswest.com
Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare
PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
businesswest.com
Greenfield Business Assoc. Slates Greenfield Business Showcase for Sept. 13
GREENFIELD — Do you want to showcase your businesses located in Greenfield or doing business in Greenfield, and put your brand front and center to local audiences? The Greenfield Business Assoc. (GBA) has announced a way to meet one-on-one, make new contacts, and build new business relationships. The Greenfield Business Showcase is an opportunity to introduce products, services, and staff with the Greenfield community.
businesswest.com
Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Five New Hires
HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Christine Shea, CPA, MSA as a manager; David Lawson, MSA as a tax supervisor; Nicholas Mishol and Taylor Sawicki as associates; and Olivia Freeman as an administrative assistant.. Shea joined MBK in 2022 with more than 25 years of experience...
businesswest.com
Annual HCC Golf Benefit to Support Student Scholarships
HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation’s 35th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept 12 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. Money raised from this year’s tournament will support student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of...
businesswest.com
After Long Delay, Hooplandia Scheduled for June 2023
SPRINGFIELD — After nearly three years of pandemic-era scheduling hurdles, Springfield and West Springfield will host Hooplandia, the largest 3×3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast, on June 23-25, 2023. The event, which will be hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball...
