GREENFIELD — Do you want to showcase your businesses located in Greenfield or doing business in Greenfield, and put your brand front and center to local audiences? The Greenfield Business Assoc. (GBA) has announced a way to meet one-on-one, make new contacts, and build new business relationships. The Greenfield Business Showcase is an opportunity to introduce products, services, and staff with the Greenfield community.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO