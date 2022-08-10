Read full article on original website
Ready to Compete? The Central Maine Amazing Race is This Month!
Get ready to have some fun all while supporting an amazing cause. It's time for the annual Central Maine Amazing Race hosted by the wonderful people at the Manchester, Maine Lions Club. This year's race will take place on Saturday, August 27th, and will involve teams of two travelling around...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Period costume dress says something in this special photo
It’s a simple statue, in period costume, and telling us more than you might think. It’s something you don’t see everyday, and has a good story with it. Can you identify this Mystery Photo? Send along your ideas to. elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Readers have been...
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
Carrier’s in Bucksport Back open Today-What Happened? [PHOTOS]
After running an errand yesterday late morning, I was thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster on Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask? Lobster roll? No. Oh, then a crab roll? No. Hmm, the haddock nuggets and fries? No again.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
WCVB
An insider's guide to tucked away swimming holes
Beat the crowds at the well-known swimming holes and head to Bath, Maine. While you're there, you can travel across one of the oldest wooden bridges in the state and head to the oldest continuously operating general store...anywhere.
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?
We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
