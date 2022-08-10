Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado River Water Conservation Deadline Approaching
Time is running out for the Colorado River Basin states to conjure up a conservation plan before the Federal government steps in.
Golden Girls of Grand Junction
You won’t find Dorothy, Rose, or Blanche at the Joseph Center, but you will find six women getting back on their feet.
Aspen Daily News
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
Crested Butte News
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Morgan Times
West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado
West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
monitordaily.com
EquipmentShare Opens New Location in Grand Junction, CO
EquipmentShare, a construction equipment and technology solutions company, opened a new location in Grand Junction, CO, on Aug. 9. The branch will serve local contractors and provide dozens of job opportunities for the area. Around 50 people attended the location opening event, including EquipmentShare employees, local county and city officials,...
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now
A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
KJCT8
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
soprissun.com
County Road 100 detour? Turn back now!
Elected officials are meeting with highway engineers to grapple with how to keep mudslides and rockfalls, caused by the Grizzly Creek fire scar, from shutting down the 12-mile Glenwood Canyon segment of Interstate 70. When Nature wreaked its canyon havoc, Garfield County Road 100, leading to Cottonwood Pass, was used by many as an unsanctioned detour.
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc11news.com
CDOT update on North Ave road work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
highcountryshopper.com
What's Happening in August for the Town of Cedaredge!
August looks to be a super busy month! Check out the attached calendar of events and community happenings. Remember, the Town will help your business, church, nonprofit or youth organization publicize anything you have going on in our calendar. Please let us know what you have going on in September by Aug. 19, and we’ll include your event. Also remember to post your own events for FREE at www.VisitCedaredge.com and www.CedaredgeColorado.com/Calendar!
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Rodeo’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Rodeo!. Rodeo is a five-month-old Heeler mix. Rodeo is still a puppy and has tons of puppy energy. He gets along with other dogs but has not been cat tested. He would work well in an active home to help burn off all of his energy. Rodeo does fine around children but would need to be watched since he stills plays rough like a puppy. He would work well with anyone who is willing to take the time to train and work with him.
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. August 8 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Further details regarding the shooting on Monday morning have been released. According to arrest documents, the evening began as a simple night of fun for a group of friends. The night began at around 11 p.m. with a small...
KJCT8
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two-car accident between a sedan and an SUV has resulted in a lane closure on Patterson Road nad 28 Road. Westbound lanes are currently blocked by accident debris. Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes around the accident site. No further information has...
Comments / 0