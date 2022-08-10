Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Claude Edward Sipe
Claude Edward Sipe passed peacefully from this world on Aug. 7, 2022, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Stockton, Calif., he spent most of his life in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and graduated from Sonora High School with the class of 1957. Claude joined...
Mountain Democrat
Olde Tyme Radio Show returns to Sutter Street
Join Sutter Street Theatre Saturday, Aug. 13, for its monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 1940s and ’50s read by theater actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists with Johnny Wilder will on piano.
Mountain Democrat
Learn about forest stewardship
The University of California Cooperative Extension invites owners of forest and oak woodlands in Amador, Calaveras and surrounding counties to enroll in a forest stewardship workshop taking place Aug. 24 through Oct. 19. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Aug. 24. An in-person field day will be held Sept. 17 and will cover field-based forest inventory and mapping.
Mountain Democrat
Midtown hosts art, live music and more
SACRAMENTO — A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries, creatives and participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, meeting local artists, listening to live music, experiencing artistry in motion and much more.
Mountain Democrat
Tribal firefighters safe; transport trucks destroyed
This slideshow requires JavaScript. A fire crew returned home safe last week after fast-moving flames of a lightning complex fire in the Six Rivers National Forest destroyed their firefighting equipment and two transport trucks Aug. 6. In mere seconds Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Fire Department firefighters lost...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: July 28-Aug. 1
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department crime logs:. 1:54 a.m. An employee at a Placerville Drive business reported a woman came in and started knocking items over. 6:01 p.m. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Marshall Way for reportedly being drunk in public. 7:20 p.m. A 62-year-old man...
Mountain Democrat
Documentary captures local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A recently debuted movie captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them. For...
Mountain Democrat
Speedway honors fans
Throughout the years Placerville Speedway has been known for having some of the most loyal fans in Northern California motorsports. As a special thank you to a dedicated fanbase, all grandstand tickets will be $5 during Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday. Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville father and son found dead; investigators suspect murder-suicide
Two men were found dead inside a Wiltse Road home in Placerville Thursday night, according to the Placerville Police Department. Neighbors told police a father and his adult son lived in the residence. Investigators say evidence indicates the son may have murdered his father before taking his own life. The...
Mountain Democrat
ODA lends a paw to DA’s team
El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office investigator Jim Applegate has a new K9 partner in fighting crime — narcotics detection specialist ODA. The DA last month announced the addition of the 2-year-old German shepherd, who completed a six-week certification course with Applegate and is now set to become his fourth K9 partner in his 25-year career.
