Placerville, CA

Mountain Democrat

Claude Edward Sipe

Claude Edward Sipe passed peacefully from this world on Aug. 7, 2022, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Stockton, Calif., he spent most of his life in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and graduated from Sonora High School with the class of 1957. Claude joined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Olde Tyme Radio Show returns to Sutter Street

Join Sutter Street Theatre Saturday, Aug. 13, for its monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 1940s and ’50s read by theater actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists with Johnny Wilder will on piano.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

Learn about forest stewardship

The University of California Cooperative Extension invites owners of forest and oak woodlands in Amador, Calaveras and surrounding counties to enroll in a forest stewardship workshop taking place Aug. 24 through Oct. 19. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. starting Aug. 24. An in-person field day will be held Sept. 17 and will cover field-based forest inventory and mapping.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Midtown hosts art, live music and more

SACRAMENTO — A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries, creatives and participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, meeting local artists, listening to live music, experiencing artistry in motion and much more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tribal firefighters safe; transport trucks destroyed

This slideshow requires JavaScript. A fire crew returned home safe last week after fast-moving flames of a lightning complex fire in the Six Rivers National Forest destroyed their firefighting equipment and two transport trucks Aug. 6. In mere seconds Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Fire Department firefighters lost...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department crime log: July 28-Aug. 1

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department crime logs:. 1:54 a.m. An employee at a Placerville Drive business reported a woman came in and started knocking items over. 6:01 p.m. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Marshall Way for reportedly being drunk in public. 7:20 p.m. A 62-year-old man...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Speedway honors fans

Throughout the years Placerville Speedway has been known for having some of the most loyal fans in Northern California motorsports. As a special thank you to a dedicated fanbase, all grandstand tickets will be $5 during Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday. Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

ODA lends a paw to DA’s team

El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office investigator Jim Applegate has a new K9 partner in fighting crime — narcotics detection specialist ODA. The DA last month announced the addition of the 2-year-old German shepherd, who completed a six-week certification course with Applegate and is now set to become his fourth K9 partner in his 25-year career.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

