Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations

Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.

Meanwhile, a veteran safety steps into a leadership role, the young wide receivers are making their cases, and Micah Parsons shares what he’s most looking forward to with the addition of Anthony Barr. All that, plus not everyone in Dallas was apparently sold on their first-round draft pick, the team stumbles slightly in the preseason power rankings, and an A-list Cowboys fan makes an appearance on the last day of training camp open to the public. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Cowboys have their most physical practice of training camp, get chippy at the right time :: Dallas Morning News

Tuesday’s work session provided some light fisticuffs as left guard Connor McGovern and rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway got into it at one point. Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was also looking for a fight and picked one with tackle Josh Ball, among others. During one of the skirmishes, Mike McCarthy yelled at his players to break it up and get back to the line of scrimmage for the next play.

Cowboys waive rookie, bring kicker Brett Maher back into fold :: Cowboys WIre

Jonathan Garibay is out. The kicker competition is now between Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher. Maher was re-signed after a four-kicker workout in Oxnard. He was the team’s kicker in 2018 and 2019 and has the Cowboys franchise’s three longest field goals to his credit.

Cowboys Camp Nuggets: Players who need to step up, McGovern at center :: 105.3 The Fan

Among the tidbits in this report, Bryan Broaddus reveals that offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant Jeff Blasko were “really not sold on” Tyler Smith being the team’s first round draft pick. They seem devoted to Connor McGovern, to the point that he continues to split snaps with the Tulsa rookie and may even get some work at center to increase his value to the team.

Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart :: Cowboys Wire

The release of the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason game features three starting safeties, as the Big Nickel/Big Dime era is here for the Dallas defense. Also interesting is to see the OLB position grouped with defensive linemen, a testament to the success of the Micah Parsons Project. Among other things to note are the particulars of the planned rotation at defensive tackle, who’s playing slot receiver, and who the punt and kick returners are as of now.

3 observations from Cowboys depth chart for Broncos game :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys may look to the largely untested Hajrullahu for kicking duties versus Denver, especially if they feel they already know what they have in Maher. Dorance Armstrong looks to have won Randy Gregory’s old defensive end spot, at least for this first preseason tilt. And Jalen Tolbert is the only rookie listed as a starter for Saturday night. Tyler Smith, Sam Williams, and John Ridgeway are listed as bench players.

Parsons on Barr's role: 'We might switch up' :: The Mothership

Everything about the Cowboys defense seems designed to free up Micah Parsons to do his thing… even adding veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The Defensive Rookie of the Year is intrigued at what Barr will bring to the mix and knows either one of them could get the green light to go after the quarterback on any given play. Barr “allows you to do multiple and different things,” said Will McClay.

Cowboys coach taking personal leave, to miss Denver preseason game :: Cowboys Wire

Secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. says that, due to an unspecified medical condition, he cannot “get into contact on the sideline during a game or practice.” The team has announced that he will not make the trip to Denver for Saturday’s preseason contest or attend practices. He has, however, been participating in meetings.

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown :: NFL.com

The outside experts aren’t buying the Cowboys quite yet. In fact, their opinion has gotten slightly worse since the post-draft power rankings. Dallas drops from 13th to 14th in this latest set of rankings, with question marks around the wafer-thin WR corps being the biggest factor.

Young Cowboys receivers convincing brass to leave phone on hook :: Cowboys Wire

James Washington’s injury had Cowboys fans scrambling to see which veteran wide receivers were still available in free agency. But the team’s existing pass-catchers have risen to the occasion so far in camp. Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, T.J. Vasher, and KaVontae Turpin have all impressed as the regular season approaches.

'He's an alpha male': Jayron Kearse looks to build on career year as 'true leader' of Cowboys safety group :: Cowboys Wire

Kearse has blossomed in Dallas, logging career-best stats and earning himself a leadership role both on and off the field. His coaches believe him to be the best cover safety in the league and the prototype that the Cowboys are trying to turn youngsters like Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell into. The defense’s three-safety look featuring Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson hopes to be a particularly troublesome group for opposing quarterbacks.

Jamie Foxx impersonates Stephen A. at Cowboys practice :: ESPN

The A-list Hollywood actor and noted Cowboys fan stopped by Oxnard on Tuesday to take in practice. He also rolled out his spot-on impression of famed Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.

Training camp closes to fans for 2022 :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)