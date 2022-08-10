Clearly complete gross abuse of power. This administration from the onset has shown the American public to the lengths that it will go through to take subvert and or remain in office. While using government resources on the American publics tax dollar. They sent 30-40 federal agents seriously to focus on 3 rooms at this location.What I find just as sad it the fact that they could be working on getting guns and gun runners off the streets. Chicago NY Michigan Los Angeles.
A source close to the former president expressed concern that FBI agents or DOJ lawyers conducting the search could have "planted stuff" because they would not allow Trump’s attorneys inside the 128-room building to observe the operation, which lasted more than nine hours.
More than abuse of power!The FBI were there to get incriminating evidence on Russia Gate that implicate the FBI ! And all their names!!!
Comments / 87