Springfield, IL

Comments

Kit Kat
2d ago

Clearly complete gross abuse of power. This administration from the onset has shown the American public to the lengths that it will go through to take subvert and or remain in office. While using government resources on the American publics tax dollar. They sent 30-40 federal agents seriously to focus on 3 rooms at this location.What I find just as sad it the fact that they could be working on getting guns and gun runners off the streets. Chicago NY Michigan Los Angeles.

Reply
47
James Bryant
2d ago

A source close to the former president expressed concern that FBI agents or DOJ lawyers conducting the search could have "planted stuff" because they would not allow Trump’s attorneys inside the 128-room building to observe the operation, which lasted more than nine hours.

Reply
26
David Kohlmann
2d ago

More than abuse of power!The FBI were there to get incriminating evidence on Russia Gate that implicate the FBI ! And all their names!!!

Reply
10
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Fair underway in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – The annual Illinois State Fair is officially underway in Springfield.Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off the festivities Thursday morning with the unveiling of the 101st Butter Cow.Along with that unsalted icon, fairgoers can enjoy other attractions like carnival rides and the Village of Cultures.The fair runs until Aug. 21.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around, State Board of Elections officials say when residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, they can choose the option to make it a regular thing on an automatic basis every election. It’s recommended that folks go through the state’s election website, at elections.il.gov to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming and future elections. November 8th election ballots will start going out to voters on September 29th.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

169th Illinois State Fair ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The ribbon has been cut Thursday for the 2022 Illinois State Fair.  “Here’s to another marvelous 10 days of blue ribbon prizes, exhilarating rides and ample adventures,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.  The fair is viewed as a celebration of Illinois’ agriculture. It brings a variety of attractions from the butter cow […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police

State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois State Fair Kicks Off Today

The Illinois State Fair kicks off today in Springfield. Governor Pritzker will be on hand to celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting and tent opening. The fair runs through August 21st.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects

When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law

A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech

(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
977wmoi.com

IL State Fair Begins This Week

The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

