ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
1808Delaware

City Seeking Voter Approval For Electric Aggregation

Voters in the City of Delaware will decide November 8 whether to let city officials negotiate for electricity on their behalf. City Council on Monday night voted to place the following question before City voters:. Shall the City of Delaware have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located...
DELAWARE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Road expansions underway as Columbus prepares for Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany has begun making changes to the city to prepare for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in the area. Josh Poland, public information officer for the city of New Albany, said there's a reason the multinational technology company chose the area to set roots: It's a place based around strategic planning, he said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Waldo, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Delaware County, OH
Government
City
Lewis Center, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Delaware County, OH
cleveland19.com

NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lot of NOPEC customers were shocked when they opened their electric bills this month. The company and hundreds of other cities across Ohio have a deal in place to negotiate for cheaper prices. Many customers didn’t realize they were automatically opted into the program.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Center#Disability#Odot#The Route 23 Connect
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy