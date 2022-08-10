Read full article on original website
Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors to host Maine Boat & Home Symposium
ROCKLAND—On August 12-13, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors will host a gathering of boat owners and lovers of the coast in Rockland to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the award-winning magazine. The Symposium schedule includes a documentary screening, personal tours of boatbuilding shops, presentations by experts in their various...
Richard Nightingale, obituary
ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 1-8. Appleton. Jessica L. Bickis and Joshua L. Robeson to Jennifer L. Anderson. Camden. James Burgess to Lucas Smalley. David Durity and Arthur Durity to Arthur Reynold Durity and Melissa J. Carr. Jesse...
Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties
The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Seacoast Security presents 2022 Trade Scholarships
Seacoast Security, Inc., of West Rockport, presented two scholarships to deserving young students pursuing the trades in secondary education programs. Lucas Castles, of Gorham, received a $1,000 scholarship to support his pursuit of an Electrical Construction and Maintenance degree. Lucas graduated from Gorham High School and will be attending Northern Maine Community College this fall.
Three area students among recipients of Maine Water 2022 scholarships
As college students across the state prepare to begin the school year in a couple weeks, Maine Water congratulates the recipients of its 2022 scholarship program. As part of Maine Water’s commitment to the local communities served, scholarships were awarded to 15 students in 15 of the towns served by Maine Water. Students who will be attending two or four year college programs in the fall were selected through their high school guidance office and awarded a grant of $500 each.
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
Eighty-four adults and children receive eye scans during Union Fair
UNION — The Camden Lions, the South Thomaston Lions, and the Waldoboro Lions held a vision screening clinic during the Union Fair and Blueberry Festival, in Union, July 27 to 30. The Lions scanned 84 adults and children during at the Fair and made 6 referrals. An evaluation referral...
Margaret Fish, service and obituary
ROCKPORT — Margaret Irene Hughes Fish, fondly known by friends and family as “Boo,” enjoyed Christmas with her family, and then passed away peacefully at home on the final day of 2021 at the age of 91. A truly positive and happy soul who was loved so...
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Erika K. Chapman, of Searsmont, and Glen D. Chapman, of Lincolnville, were married Oct. 3, 2020, in Lincolnville and divorced July 5. Cassandra R. Cookson, of Swanville, and Sean D. Cookson, of Searsport, were married Aug. 15,...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST —The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court July 29 - Aug. 4. Thomas Tracey, 55, of Belfast, operating under the influence in Searsmont Aug. 3, 2019, 12 days in jail, license suspended for three years, and $700 fine. Hart Putnam, 23, of Hermon, two counts...
Weekend Spotlight: Three events to enjoy on a Maine summer day
Another nice weekend on the radar with the best day looking like Friday so far—here’s a couple of local events for music and art lovers. And a special Killer Road Trip for Friends of the Fur Babies with Woofstock!. Woofstock. Saturday, August 13—Waterville. Humane Society Waterville Area’s...
On the issues: Rockport Select Board Candidate Dana Jackson
The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.
Apprenticeshop hosts 19th annual Red Jacket Regatta, Aug. 13
ROCKLAND — The 19th edition of the Red Jacket youth sailing regatta will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022; races start around 11 a.m. An edition sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors. The Regatta celebrates the glory of the world famous clipper ship Red Jacket, built in...
Captain Herb Weiss and First Mate Ruth steer the ‘Ancient Mariners II’ on course to Camden
This morning was just a little different for Camden Harbor Master Steve Pixley, who delightfully recounted a visit from two legendary sailors. After finishing an early routine harbor check out in Sherman’s Cove area he received a call on the VHF marine radio that the vessel Ancient Mariners II, a 42-foot power boat, was heading down to Camden from Belfast.
‘Bingo Queen’ raises funds for Knox County Meals on Wheels
The last weekend of July saw an original musical comedy, Bingo Queen, produced at the Camden Opera House as a benefit for Knox County Meals on Wheels. The two-night show, co-presented by the opera house, raised $3,892.50 for the local Meals on Wheels program run by MCH Inc. in Rockland.
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury July 20-22. Dustyn M. Wood, 32, of Brooks, trafficking in prison contraband in Belfast April 8; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 8; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 8; theft by unauthorized taking in Northport March 7; theft by unauthorized taking in Belfast March 21; violating a condition of release in March 21; improper plates in Belfast March 21.
