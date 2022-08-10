ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Fiery crash kills two and closes I-95 for six hours

Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery collision Thursday night on I-95 near Churchmans Road that killed two Maryland men. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, when a large box truck slammed into the back of a car that had become disabled in one of the travel lanes.
HALETHORPE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire

ROSEDALE, MD—Authorities have identified the deceased male whose body was found in a Rosedale vehicle fire last month. At just after 7:45 p.m. on July 27, officers were dispatched to a commercial building fire in the 8400-block of Pulaski Highway. As officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a motor vehicle that was on fire.
ROSEDALE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
NEWARK, DE
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
CLINTON, MD
WMDT.com

Dover crash kills one, injures another

DOVER, Del. – A crash Wednesday morning in the Dover area claimed the life of one and injured another. At around 8:20 a.m., police say a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road, approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Pontiac reportedly pulled into the intersection, into the path of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to hit the left side of the Pontiac.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
NEWARK, DE
Bay Net

Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Severn Motorcyclist, 20, Killed By Car Turning At Intersection: Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed turning at a busy Maryland intersection, authorities announced. Severn resident Lucas Giovanni Ross was driving south on Telegraph Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Severn facing a flashing yellow signal, while a Nottingham man in an Acura was traveling east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal, according to police in Anne Arundel County.
SEVERN, MD
Nottingham MD

Serious crash reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. Five vehicles were involved in the crash and the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports...
WHITE MARSH, MD
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

