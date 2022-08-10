Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Fiery crash kills two and closes I-95 for six hours
Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery collision Thursday night on I-95 near Churchmans Road that killed two Maryland men. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, when a large box truck slammed into the back of a car that had become disabled in one of the travel lanes.
Nottingham MD
Police identify deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire
ROSEDALE, MD—Authorities have identified the deceased male whose body was found in a Rosedale vehicle fire last month. At just after 7:45 p.m. on July 27, officers were dispatched to a commercial building fire in the 8400-block of Pulaski Highway. As officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a motor vehicle that was on fire.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
WMDT.com
Dover crash kills one, injures another
DOVER, Del. – A crash Wednesday morning in the Dover area claimed the life of one and injured another. At around 8:20 a.m., police say a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road, approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Pontiac reportedly pulled into the intersection, into the path of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to hit the left side of the Pontiac.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
Severn Motorcyclist, 20, Killed By Car Turning At Intersection: Police
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed turning at a busy Maryland intersection, authorities announced. Severn resident Lucas Giovanni Ross was driving south on Telegraph Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Severn facing a flashing yellow signal, while a Nottingham man in an Acura was traveling east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal, according to police in Anne Arundel County.
20-year-old Severn man dies in Tuesday evening motorcycle crash
Anne Arundel County Police say Lucas Giovanni Ross was riding a Kawasaki southbound on Telegraph Road when he struck an Acura at the intersection of Buckingham Place.
Nottingham MD
Serious crash reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. Five vehicles were involved in the crash and the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports...
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
Unresponsive Man Found On Baltimore Street ID'd, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have identified the unresponsive man found on a Baltimore street earlier this week, authorities say. Darius Jones, 26, was found unresponsive on the 800 block of Bradhurst Road shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Upon medic arrival, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say
WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the...
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
