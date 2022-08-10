Richland County man accused of shooting relative is arrested, SC officials say

A man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of shooting a relative following an argument , the Columbia Police Department said.

Zedekiah Coleman, 33, of Richland County, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime, along with another weapons charge, jail records show.

The shooting happened last week in the 600 block of Sunset Drive , police said. That’s near the Earlewood area, close to the intersection of U.S. 176/River Drive and Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Coleman was arguing with a relative before shooting the person in the hand, according to police. There was no word why the relatives were arguing.

Information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Coleman turned himself in to law enforcement officers Tuesday, police said.

He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and a bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday , court records show. Coleman is slated to make another court appearance on the charges on Sept. 30 , according to court records.

