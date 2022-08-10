ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland County man accused of shooting relative is arrested, SC officials say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iA41d_0hBgfC1000

A man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of shooting a relative following an argument , the Columbia Police Department said.

Zedekiah Coleman, 33, of Richland County, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime, along with another weapons charge, jail records show.

The shooting happened last week in the 600 block of Sunset Drive , police said. That’s near the Earlewood area, close to the intersection of U.S. 176/River Drive and Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Coleman was arguing with a relative before shooting the person in the hand, according to police. There was no word why the relatives were arguing.

Information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Coleman turned himself in to law enforcement officers Tuesday, police said.

He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and a bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday , court records show. Coleman is slated to make another court appearance on the charges on Sept. 30 , according to court records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Alvin, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. No injuries were reported for any officers...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
police1.com

S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
CAMDEN, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

South Carolina man sentenced in North Carolina to more than six years in prison for cocaine, firearm possession charges

A Sumter, South Carolina man was sentenced August 5, 2022 to 77 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Derrick Lee Daye, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 21, 2022.
SUMTER, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
473
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy