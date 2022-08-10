Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n

Korean fried chicken is the original specialty of the father-daughter duo behind Crunchik'n.

When John Choi retired from academia, he developed his hobby of cooking into a business - later convincing his daughter Jennifer to join him in the venture.

The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken that is marinated, dipped in batter, then fried twice for extra crispiness.

Then the chicken is glazed in the customer's choice of scratch-made sauces, with flavors like honey soy, sweet chili, Korean barbecue and more.

Other menu items include rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog - a hot dog on a stick, rolled in batter and a bit of sugar, then coated in panko and deep fried for a crunchy crispy snack.

They have locations in Center City, near Temple University, and Ocean City, NJ.

212 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-886-9373