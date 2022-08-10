ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n

By Natalie Jason via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu3eO_0hBgfB8H00

Korean fried chicken is the original specialty of the father-daughter duo behind Crunchik'n.

When John Choi retired from academia, he developed his hobby of cooking into a business - later convincing his daughter Jennifer to join him in the venture.

The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken that is marinated, dipped in batter, then fried twice for extra crispiness.

Then the chicken is glazed in the customer's choice of scratch-made sauces, with flavors like honey soy, sweet chili, Korean barbecue and more.

Other menu items include rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog - a hot dog on a stick, rolled in batter and a bit of sugar, then coated in panko and deep fried for a crunchy crispy snack.

They have locations in Center City, near Temple University, and Ocean City, NJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mwS0_0hBgfB8H00

Crunchik'n | Facebook | Instagram

212 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-886-9373

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

The Schulson Collective opens Samuels deli

A new all-day deli just opened in Philadelphia. The menu features pastries and bagels in the morning, fried chicken, soda floats, and more by night. PHL17’s Alex Butler takes us to Samuels deli to see what’s on the menu!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Ocean City, NJ
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Choi
CBS Philly

Le Diner en Blanc returning to Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A French-style, pop-up dining event is coming back to Philadelphia next week. Le Diner en Blanc will celebrate its 10th-anniversary event in Philadelphia next Thursday. This year, the Gypsy Jazz Quartet, Hot Club Philly, will perform, along with Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret and the Ernest Stuart Band. The location for this year's dinner remains a surprise. The event is already sold out. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Korean Cuisine#Korean Barbecue#Street Food#Sugar#Food Drink#Crunchik#Temple University
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks

“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy