Leadership steering Valdosta State early in fall camp

After taking Monday off of practice, the Valdosta State football team was back practicing Tuesday morning.

They are wasting no time as the Blazers look ahead towards their first scrimmage this weekend. This is a team that put in the work this off season and it showed last week when Valdosta State kicked off fall camp. They were able to get more in than head coach Tremaine Jackson thought they would.

That's a testament to this teams work ethic, and the leadership that's already shining through.

"We talked the other day abut the senior leadership," said Jackson on Friday. "I think those guys have done a really good job and so it's expected that we're further ahead because they push and they want to be further ahead. We're going to go as they go. We told them them, and they've taken a lot of pride in that. We were able to get out here and go right to work."

Tuesday was day one of six straight for Valdosta State, including Saturday morning's scrimmage.