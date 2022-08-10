Read full article on original website
Related
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Marriage review – Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are pitch perfect
This clever drama about a 27-year relationship is full of slow, steady reveals that are sparse and deeply affecting. The actors’ rich, detailed performances will welcome you in
BBC
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'
Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in career at Western and Southern Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu will face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams for the first time in her career on Sunday. The pair have been drawn together in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier this week, Williams suggested she would soon retire from tennis,...
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
BBC
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
Comments / 0