Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Wendy's U.S. sales disappoint as inflation curbs customer traffic
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as inflation-hit Americans cut their trips to its diners selling hamburgers and fries that got more expensive in the last few months.
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why
Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.
3 Reasons You Should Own Individual Stocks Over ETFs
If someone's ever told you investing in individual stocks is pointless when you could invest in ETFs instead, keep reading.
Motley Fool
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth in smartphone sales will be a big tailwind for Apple and Qualcomm in the long run. Tesla is setting itself up to ride the electric vehicle boom with the right moves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'
RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
Stock of the Week: Good News, Bad News for Chip Maker Nvidia
Chip stock Nvidia has had a roller-coaster week. On the one hand, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which includes billions in subsidies for domestic semiconductor research and development. On the other hand, the company drastically cut revenue projections due in large part to inflation. And while Nvidia’s stock is down close to 32% in 2022, it rebounded somewhat this week by gaining more than 4%. On another positive note, out of 32 analyst reviews of the stock, 25 have a buy rating, 7 have a hold rating and there are no actual sells.
Comments / 0