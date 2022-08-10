Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO