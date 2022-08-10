Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Fairfax Times
Vienna Baseball All-Stars run through state and region tournaments unblemished
Known in Vienna as “The Big Red Machine,” the Vienna American Little League 11-year-old All-Star team bested several talented groups within the state and the eastern region and now have the hardware to show for it. Vienna’s victory in the Southeast regional championship in Wilson, N.C., is the...
Ashburn, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ashburn. The Tuscarora High School football team will have a game with Stone Bridge High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Potomac High School football team will have a game with Briar Woods High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
wcti12.com
NBA power forward and High Point native gives back to his elementary school
High Point, NC — An NBA player with ties to the Triad stopped by his former elementary school this afternoon. Washington Wizards power forward and High Point native Anthony Gill returned to Parkview Village Elementary with World Vision USA to provide students with bookbags for the upcoming school year.
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia
Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Maryland over Indiana and Virginia.
247Sports
Maryland football adds some beef with new commitment
Needing some beef to add to the speed in its recruiting class, Maryland football added some on Thursday, when defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to the Terps. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle at Central Catholic in Allentown, Pa., chose Maryland over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and others.
Inside Nova
New fitness, rec center in Culpeper opens
Nearly a year after breaking ground, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center hosted its grand opening on July 29-30. “We had hundreds of people, lots of kids,” said PATH Recreation & Fitness Center Director Tracie Massey. “It was wonderful. We had a great, great turnout.”. Located at 19002 Crossroad...
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
Howard University, Jordan Brand reach 20-year deal
Howard University and Jordan Brand are now married at the hip with a 20-year deal for the Washington, D.C. HBCU. The post Howard University, Jordan Brand reach 20-year deal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
Inside Nova
Video production studio opens in Bristow
KM Studios, a video production, photography and professional events rental studio, has opened in Bristow. The studio, owned and operated by Krystal Williams, includes various rooms for professionals to use for video, photography and business needs. Services include:. 40x 40 studio with 17x15 Cyclorama wall and various backdrops, including a...
Inside Nova
Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy
Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
Inside Nova
Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
Inside Nova
Number of Arlington 'virtual' students to plunge as delivery method changes
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Inside Nova
MurLarkey expanding distillery operations to Farm Brew Live campus
A local distillery is adding an $8.1 million investment to the planned expansion of the expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits announced Thursday that it will relocate and expand its operations from Bristow with financial assistance from the state and Prince William County. “MurLarkey is graduating,”...
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
