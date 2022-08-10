ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

247Sports

Maryland football adds some beef with new commitment

Needing some beef to add to the speed in its recruiting class, Maryland football added some on Thursday, when defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to the Terps. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle at Central Catholic in Allentown, Pa., chose Maryland over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and others.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

New fitness, rec center in Culpeper opens

Nearly a year after breaking ground, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center hosted its grand opening on July 29-30. “We had hundreds of people, lots of kids,” said PATH Recreation & Fitness Center Director Tracie Massey. “It was wonderful. We had a great, great turnout.”. Located at 19002 Crossroad...
CULPEPER, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country

Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
northernvirginiamag.com

This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia

If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed

UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Video production studio opens in Bristow

KM Studios, a video production, photography and professional events rental studio, has opened in Bristow. The studio, owned and operated by Krystal Williams, includes various rooms for professionals to use for video, photography and business needs. Services include:. 40x 40 studio with 17x15 Cyclorama wall and various backdrops, including a...
BRISTOW, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy

Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

MurLarkey expanding distillery operations to Farm Brew Live campus

A local distillery is adding an $8.1 million investment to the planned expansion of the expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits announced Thursday that it will relocate and expand its operations from Bristow with financial assistance from the state and Prince William County. “MurLarkey is graduating,”...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company

Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

