Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Skyrocketing Today
Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $3.13 Thursday afternoon after the company reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth. Hut 8 says revenue increased by $10.3 million to $43.8 million compared to $33.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company mined 946 Bitcoin...
crowdfundinsider.com
BlackRock’s Deal with Coinbase Is “Watershed Moment” for Crypto, Industry Professional Claims
Last week, it was widely reported that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was selected by BlackRock “to provide Aladdin clients access to crypto trading and custody via Coinbase Prime.”. Coinbase and BlackRock will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption by connecting Coinbase Prime and Aladdin.”. Brett Tejpaul, Head of...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
kitco.com
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Depositing To Exchanges
On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows from whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have spiked up recently, a sign that can be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Spike Up Following Rally Above $24k. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC whales with...
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
Comments / 0