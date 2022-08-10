ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process

Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future

A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Depositing To Exchanges

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows from whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have spiked up recently, a sign that can be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Spike Up Following Rally Above $24k. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC whales with...
