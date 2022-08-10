Read full article on original website
14news.com
Brothers drop off snacks to emergency crews responding to Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of brothers took time out of their day on Thursday to bring snacks and drinks to first responders working the deadly home explosion on Weinbach Avenue. After hearing the explosion, the three brothers – Preston, Skylar and Landon – knew they wanted to step...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
Several Homes Damaged or Destroyed by Explosion on N. Weinbach in Evansville
According to our media partner Eyewitness News, 3 victims are dead following this explosion. We'll keep you posted as we hear more, you can see the press conference from 5:00 PM here. *Original article*. It has been reported by various media outlets that a house in the 1000 block of...
One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
WTVW
Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
wamwamfm.com
Road Closures for 8/12
Friday, August 12th, a contractor for the Daviess County Highway Department will be milling the roadway on 650S from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Hwy 257. The road will be open & they will be directing traffic on Friday. The road will...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St
On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
