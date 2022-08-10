ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannelburg, IN

14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTVW

Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Illinois man arrested in Daviess County

A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closures for 8/12

Friday, August 12th, a contractor for the Daviess County Highway Department will be milling the roadway on 650S from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Hwy 257. The road will be open & they will be directing traffic on Friday. The road will...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WASHINGTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St

On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
EVANSVILLE, IN

