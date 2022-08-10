ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamwamfm.com

Road Closures for 8/12

Friday, August 12th, a contractor for the Daviess County Highway Department will be milling the roadway on 650S from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Hwy 257. The road will be open & they will be directing traffic on Friday. The road will...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
ICN

UPDATE: Terre Haute shooting injures one; woman charged with attempted murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police have released the name of the shooting victim. Douglas Baker, 67, of Terre Haute,is listed in stable condition while he remains hospitalized. Meanwhile, Daphne L. Allen, 40, of Terre Haute has been arrested and was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday. She is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash

An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy