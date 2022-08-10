Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Road Closures for 8/12
Friday, August 12th, a contractor for the Daviess County Highway Department will be milling the roadway on 650S from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Hwy 257. The road will be open & they will be directing traffic on Friday. The road will...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
Several Homes Damaged or Destroyed by Explosion on N. Weinbach in Evansville
According to our media partner Eyewitness News, 3 victims are dead following this explosion. We'll keep you posted as we hear more, you can see the press conference from 5:00 PM here. *Original article*. It has been reported by various media outlets that a house in the 1000 block of...
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
Man hits the gas in 100 mph police chase through Dubois County
(WEHT) - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.
wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
UPDATE: Terre Haute shooting injures one; woman charged with attempted murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police have released the name of the shooting victim. Douglas Baker, 67, of Terre Haute,is listed in stable condition while he remains hospitalized. Meanwhile, Daphne L. Allen, 40, of Terre Haute has been arrested and was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday. She is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
wamwamfm.com
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
