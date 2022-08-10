Read full article on original website
wwbl.com
Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
wamwamfm.com
Carolyn Mengedoht
Dedicated caregiver of others and lifelong Bicknell resident, Carolyn Kay (Myers) Mengedoht passed away on August 8, 2022, in Vincennes, Indiana, at the age of 82. Known by her family simply as Aunt Kay, she was quick with a wink and a hug. Aunt Kay was known for easily finding humor in every aspect of life.
wevv.com
vincennespbs.org
Dunn named KCARC President
KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
wamwamfm.com
Cannelburg Barn Fire
Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire last week in in Daviess County. The fire was reported in the Madison Township around 1:30 am. Cannelburg crews were dispatched to the scene to assist Madison Township crews. The structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Firefighters battled the fire for...
wamwamfm.com
DCH Accepting Donations For Essential Items
The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The DCH team members are collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There are multiple...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
14news.com
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
wamwamfm.com
Paul Grannan
Paul T. Grannan, 66, passed away June 19, 2022. He was born in Washington on May 27, 1956, to Bernard N. and Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” (Fridricks) Grannan. Paul was a waste operator in Volusia County, Florida. Paul’s survivors include: his son, Christopher (Addi) McCauley of Roanoke, Texas; granddaughter,...
