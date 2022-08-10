ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

wwbl.com

Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer

The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
VINCENNES, IN
WHIO Dayton

Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Carolyn Mengedoht

Dedicated caregiver of others and lifelong Bicknell resident, Carolyn Kay (Myers) Mengedoht passed away on August 8, 2022, in Vincennes, Indiana, at the age of 82. Known by her family simply as Aunt Kay, she was quick with a wink and a hug. Aunt Kay was known for easily finding humor in every aspect of life.
BICKNELL, IN
wevv.com

Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dunn named KCARC President

KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Cannelburg Barn Fire

Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire last week in in Daviess County. The fire was reported in the Madison Township around 1:30 am. Cannelburg crews were dispatched to the scene to assist Madison Township crews. The structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Firefighters battled the fire for...
CANNELBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

DCH Accepting Donations For Essential Items

The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The DCH team members are collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There are multiple...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Paul Grannan

Paul T. Grannan, 66, passed away June 19, 2022. He was born in Washington on May 27, 1956, to Bernard N. and Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” (Fridricks) Grannan. Paul was a waste operator in Volusia County, Florida. Paul’s survivors include: his son, Christopher (Addi) McCauley of Roanoke, Texas; granddaughter,...
WASHINGTON, IN

