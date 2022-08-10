Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night , according to the East Greenbush Police Department. The pedestrians, named by police as Rita Buhl, 88, and Roberta Kenney, 50, both from East Greenbush, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Medical Center where she was also pronounced dead. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, as of Wednesday morning. They were uninjured in the crash.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. The East Greenbush Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call the Detective’s Office at (518) 479-2525 .

