ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxSOL_0hBgejue00

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night , according to the East Greenbush Police Department. The pedestrians, named by police as Rita Buhl, 88, and Roberta Kenney, 50, both from East Greenbush, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Medical Center where she was also pronounced dead. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, as of Wednesday morning. They were uninjured in the crash.

Tractor trailer fire closes lane on Thruway northbound

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. The East Greenbush Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call the Detective’s Office at (518) 479-2525 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
East Greenbush, NY
East Greenbush, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Columbia Turnpike#Albany Medical Center#The Detective S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
94.3 Lite FM

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
iheart.com

State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County

State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, August 11

Today's five things to know include a drugged driver convicted after crashing with a child in the car, the victims named after Tuesday's fatal Columbia Turnpike crash, and an alleged serial sex offender nabbed in Watervliet.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy