West cross country boys looking strong this fall; Patriots rebuilding on girls side
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret features an up-and-coming squad on the boys side of the cross country program. The Patriots return nearly every runner from a fifth-place regional squad that was full of underclassmen. “We’re pretty excited,” Larry Lewis said as he enters his third year as the girls...
East boys aiming to make some noise this fall; Mariners return all five state-meet runners
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret cross boys country team is primed to produce a banner season this fall. The Mariners bring back all five runners from a team that took 14th at the 2A state meet. “Winning conference would be nice, but these guys really loved going to the...
Croatan cross country ready to defend 3A regional titles; boys should be strong again for state meet
OCEAN — If last year was any indication, the Croatan cross country team is already feeling right at home in the 3A. The Cougars are headed into the 2022 season as defending 3A east regional boys and girls champs, and are set to bring back four of their top six runners from a boys state championship runner-up in 2021.
Patriots battle North Lenoir, North Pitt in preseason scrimmage
HAVELOCK — The West Carteret football team showed flashes of impressive play Wednesday afternoon in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock. The Patriots scored a touchdown versus North Lenoir while shutting out the Hawks. They also scored a touchdown against North Pitt while giving up three. West didn’t play Havelock.
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest
MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
Recreational sports happening everywhere all at once
I count myself a little lucky that I’ve been spared the youth sports scene as a parent. I know it’s coming eventually, but for now, my Saturdays are still my own. I got a glimpse of one of those scenes this week when I went to visit a Newport Vikings practice.
Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career
JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Catching citation flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (part 1)
As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing. I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
Anne Pittman, 83; service August 12
Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on April 9, 1939, to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC. She worked as an RN at Sea Level Hospital and Snug Harbor, and later as the director of nursing at Taylor’s Extended Care. In her later years she worked as a nanny for local families.
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
John Musto, 61; incomplete
John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Patricia Joyner, 74; private service
Patricia Louise Fennessey Joyner, 74, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Patty was born on March 8, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Thomas Fennessey, Jr. and Anna Stow Fennessey. She devoted her entire career to education, first...
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Dog park still a possibility in Emerald Isle’s McLean-Spell Park, town manager says
EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there. “A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and...
