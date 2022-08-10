ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Oklahoma high schools grappling with referee shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma high school football fans might have to get used to Thursday Night Lights. Re-scheduling games is one of many ways athletic officials are trying to fight referee shortages. It’s not just football affected by this shortage, though. It’s every sport. All 50 states and...
Departments partner with OU to conduct water surveillance in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Several departments including the OSDH, OCCHD, and THD, have announced their partnership with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to monitor for several pathogens through wastewater surveillance. “With the onset of COVID-19 we saw how wastewater surveillance was...
Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Frank Lucas announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Lucas, who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, tweeted that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms earlier in the morning. "My positive case is a breakthrough case and, thanks to the science and efficacy...
Attorneys for Richard Glossip file clemency petition with Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Friday. Glossip is slated to be put to death on September 22. He was convicted of ordering the 1997 beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire carried out by Justin Sneed.
Donate Blood and Win a Car at This OBI Event

A huge, life-saving event is happening this weekend. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive, but it's not your typical event. Carson Cunningham, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, joined Living Oklahoma and shares how one lucky Oklahoman will walk away with a brand new car, plus there are lots of other prizes you could win too.
Milestone Birthday For Landen Laughlin

We are celebrating a birthday surprise today for an Living Oklahoma editor Landen Laughlin, From your family and all of us on Living Oklahoma, happy birthday Landen!!. If you have a Morning Milestone share with us, just send to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
Law firm: New evidence uncovered in Richard Glossip's death penalty case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Law firm Reed Smith announced that there's new evidence in the death penalty case against Richard Glossip. The law firm said a handwritten statement from admitted murderer Justin Sneed implying his testimony implicating Glossip "was a mistake" was discovered this week. Glossip was convicted of...
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
