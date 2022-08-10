Read full article on original website
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Oklahoma education officials discuss decline in state's national rankings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the last decade, Oklahoma's schools have been sliding in a big way. National rankings put the state 17th in the nation in 2011, but today, Oklahoma is 49th, according to a 2021 EdWeek report. In 10 years, Oklahoma has seen a 25% reduction in...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
Rep. McBride proposes relocation and retention bonuses to help Oklahoma teacher shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Mark McBride is pitching an idea to help Oklahoma's ongoing teacher shortages. The Republican lawmaker is suggesting Oklahoma offer teachers relocation and retention bonuses funded by a portion of more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funding available to the public education system.
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Woman forced out of state to abort unviable fetus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lori Brown-Loftis and her husband were excited to expand their family in Oklahoma City. They had told their daughter she was going to be a big sister, started getting the nursery ready, and announced the news on social media. Their excitement was shattered following a...
Governor Stitt announces departure of Secretary of Energy and Environment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Secretary of Energy Environment, Ken Wagner, has submitted his resignation. The resignation of Wagner will go into effect as of Sept. 3, 2022. "Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and...
Oklahoma high schools grappling with referee shortage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma high school football fans might have to get used to Thursday Night Lights. Re-scheduling games is one of many ways athletic officials are trying to fight referee shortages. It’s not just football affected by this shortage, though. It’s every sport. All 50 states and...
It's official: The American quarter horse becomes the state horse of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill signing on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday made it official. Oklahoma now has a state horse. That special breed, the American quarter horse, got a front-row seat to witness the bill become law. It was a journey for the quarter horse to take...
Departments partner with OU to conduct water surveillance in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Several departments including the OSDH, OCCHD, and THD, have announced their partnership with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to monitor for several pathogens through wastewater surveillance. “With the onset of COVID-19 we saw how wastewater surveillance was...
Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas tests positive for COVID-19
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Frank Lucas announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Lucas, who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, tweeted that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms earlier in the morning. "My positive case is a breakthrough case and, thanks to the science and efficacy...
Water to be released from Canton Lake to meet drinking needs for central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Utilities officials with the City of Oklahoma City are requesting to draw water from Lake Canton in northwest Oklahoma to help meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. City officials are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to draw water from Lake...
Millions of people are skipping meals to cope with inflation, study says
Washington, D.C. — A trend is cropping up across the country: People are skipping meals in order to fight the cost of inflation at the supermarket. A survey by debthammer.org reveals that 10% of people are skipping meals to cut back on spending. More than 40% of adults in...
Attorneys for Richard Glossip file clemency petition with Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Friday. Glossip is slated to be put to death on September 22. He was convicted of ordering the 1997 beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire carried out by Justin Sneed.
Donate Blood and Win a Car at This OBI Event
A huge, life-saving event is happening this weekend. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive, but it's not your typical event. Carson Cunningham, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, joined Living Oklahoma and shares how one lucky Oklahoman will walk away with a brand new car, plus there are lots of other prizes you could win too.
Milestone Birthday For Landen Laughlin
We are celebrating a birthday surprise today for an Living Oklahoma editor Landen Laughlin, From your family and all of us on Living Oklahoma, happy birthday Landen!!. If you have a Morning Milestone share with us, just send to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
Law firm: New evidence uncovered in Richard Glossip's death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Law firm Reed Smith announced that there's new evidence in the death penalty case against Richard Glossip. The law firm said a handwritten statement from admitted murderer Justin Sneed implying his testimony implicating Glossip "was a mistake" was discovered this week. Glossip was convicted of...
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
Andrew Cuomo warns Mar-a-Lago raid may be considered 'a political tactic,' undermine Jan 6 probe
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had stern advice for the FBI on Tuesday following the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. “DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search...
