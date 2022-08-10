Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In MaineBryan DijkhuizenMaine State
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
wabi.tv
Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!. Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend. TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest. The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend. From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor...
Trace Adkins Performing In Augusta, Maine In October
Country star Trace Adkins is going to be making a trip to Central Maine this fall. You'll be able to catch him performing at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Tickets are on sale now. They start about $100, but the front floor sections are going for...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do: Skowhegan State Fair, Topsham Fair & Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor
My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people
This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
mainebiz.biz
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M
An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
