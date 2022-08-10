ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Utah's Ethan Calvert is a full-go and he's focused on making plays

Utah football is now halfway through their second week of fall camp. It seems this is when most players start to find a groove as the pads come back on and the team gets deeper into their camp preparations for the season. For linebacker Ethan Calvert, it's more about shaking off the rust in camp as he returns from a season ending injury suffered in the season opener last season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

WATCH: Newcomer CBs have set themselves up for first scrimmage

West Virginia football scrimmages for the first time today, and it figures to be a turning point in preseason practice. The Mountaineers chose today to scrimmage because they begin the season on a Thursday on the road against Pitt. The Backyard Brawl returns in three weeks, which means WVU has about a week to go before the coaching staff starts to make moves and decisions with the start of the season in mind.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Health And Safety#Clothing#Highschoolsports#Wbgt

Comments / 0

Community Policy