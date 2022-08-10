Utah football is now halfway through their second week of fall camp. It seems this is when most players start to find a groove as the pads come back on and the team gets deeper into their camp preparations for the season. For linebacker Ethan Calvert, it's more about shaking off the rust in camp as he returns from a season ending injury suffered in the season opener last season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO