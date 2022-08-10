ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the Smithfield...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital

West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Narragansett police say plan to trade in weapons is standard

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett police department’s typical practice of buying new firearms for its personnel has stirred a debate among some in Narragansett. Resident Catherine Celeberto said she doesn’t object to the department’s move to buy 43 new Glock 9mm handguns from a Vermont firearms dealer, Parros Gun Shop & Police Supply.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Jorge Elorza
Grant doubles budget for Centredale Village Festival

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Placemaking Grant to the town of North Providence will effectively double the budget for the upcoming second annual Centredale Village Festival, from $75,000 to $150,000, helping the town to build off the success of the inaugural event last year, and the festival will thus be completely paid for by the state using federal dollars.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
WARWICK, RI
Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist

(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lincoln receives grant for Chase Farm programs, improvements

LINCOLN – A $26,423 grant from the state will help improve and expand programming and amenities at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park, officials announced last week. Town Administrator Phil Gould joined other state and municipal leaders on Federal Hill last Friday for Gov. Dan McKee’s announcement that $2.9 million in grant funding was being made available to support capital improvements and event programming in outdoor public spaces across Rhode Island.
LINCOLN, RI
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
WARWICK, RI
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student

Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI

