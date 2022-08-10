Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Army Scientists Are Reinventing Combat Data Transmission
In recent years, the U.S. Army has vigorously worked to address this predicament and lessen the cognitive burden placed on soldiers in combat, freeing them up to focus on pressing variables in need of human attention. A U.S. Army armored vehicle typically has many “boxes” for sensing, receiving, fire control,...
TechCrunch
Joby Aviation’s contract with US Air Force expands to include Marines
Joby said Wednesday that it is expanding its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, which is an initiative the Air Force launched in April 2020 to test, experiment and generally accelerate the development of eVTOL for cross commercial and military use. Joby’s DoD contract will...
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Going deep: New ground motion model more accurately simulates earthquakes, explosions
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists have created a new adjoint waveform tomography model that more accurately simulates earthquake and explosion ground motions. The paper, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, was selected for an Editor's Highlight. Seismic tomography is a method to estimate the inaccessible three-dimensional...
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
scitechdaily.com
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
thefastmode.com
Anuvu Acquires Satellite Provider Signal Mountain
Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed satellite connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, announced it has acquired Signal Mountain Networks, a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. Government. With the acquisition, Anuvu is expanding its existing government business and unlocking new revenue streams by leveraging...
technologynetworks.com
Sample Management Innovation on Tour
Ziath announce they will be exhibiting their latest DP5 range scanners and readers at most major laboratory and automation events across Europe over the next few months. Highlights of products on show will include the new Handheld 3 device to directly interrogate your sample inventory database directly from the freezer, the new Uno and Duo convenient low-cost single tube readers and the Mohawk / Mirage combination sample picking and verification station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Phys.org
NASA data, acoustic soundscapes assess health of Amazon rainforest
From space, parts of the Amazon rainforest that have previously been logged or burned may look fully recovered with a healthy, lush, and green canopy. They may seem to be places buzzing with activity and full of sounds. But inside the rainforest the animal life may tell a different story of damage to their environment through a quieter soundscape.
35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- EPC announces the introduction of a 100 V, 35 A integrated circuit designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005086/en/ EPC23102: 35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Hyundai announces $400M AI, robotics institute powered by Boston Dynamics
The pairing has, thus far, been something of a mixed bag. As Boston Dynamics looks to pragmatic applications to commercialize robots like Spot and Stretch, Hyundai has used the technology for some wild sci-fi demos, including one at this year’s CES featuring Spot hanging out on Mars as a metaverse avatar.
US News and World Report
U.S. Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chip, Gas Turbine Engine Tech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday adopted new export controls on technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it said are critical to its national security. The "emerging and foundational technologies" covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that...
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable
In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 Demonstrates Global Reach and Impact with over 4,500 Submissions
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Following a successful 4-month submissions phase, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, has officially closed entries for its 2023 awards cycle. Over 4,500 applications were received across the five Prize categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools, from a record 152 countries, demonstrating the Prize’s growing global reach and impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005418/en/ The Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 receives more than 4,500 submissions globally (Graphic: AETOSWire)
Phys.org
Simplified voice box enriches human speech
An ongoing debate among scientists, on why chimpanzees and other nonhuman primates cannot speak or sing like humans, has focused mainly on evolutionary changes in human brain development. Attention has now expanded to anatomical changes of the voice box that may have played a role in our capacity to produce complex sounds.
Comments / 0