Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns with $30K first prize cash payout
After a four-decade hiatus, the Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns next month with a big, big cash prize. On Sept. 3, up to 60 contestants paying a $750 entry fee will convene at Carousel Marina for a captains’ meeting on the Sept. 4-8 event. Whoever lands the heaviest tuna...
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
School committee hears about LCSO’s rapid response training program
Lieutenant Brendan Kane of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided a brief explanation of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program that LCSO has been trained on to the Wiscasset School Committee Aug. 9. “It is the model we use for teaching response to any type of violence...
Midcoast Conservancy to hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event
Anyone interested in learning more about the health of Damariscotta Lake and what Midcoast Conservancy is doing to protect it is invited to join Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff for the first ever “State of Damariscotta Lake” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.
Panel approves weekly early release day
Time is what teachers need to be effective educators. That is the premise behind Interim Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England’s proposal to have Wiscasset schools adopt an early release day (ERD) every week on Wednesdays “to increase the collaborative time for teachers and administrators to focus on those key fundamentals that make effective teaching, effective outcomes.”
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will be the annual Lobster Bake. No more information is available at this time. Cost to be determined. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 25 players, were first place, Joan Grondin, 841; second, Nancy Schilke, 827; third, Nancy Perry, 826; high hand (21) Nancy Schilke; and low score, Blanche Johnson, 736.
Boothbay Cornhole Classic set for Sept. 17
The second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. The round robin event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Maine (SOME) and organized by Wicked Cornhole and the Boothbay Charities Classic committee, which held a golf tournament and sports auction for the benefit of SOME for 30 years and raised over one million dollars.
29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
Saturday’s vintage car show fun for the entire family
Grandma will reminisce about cruising back in the sixties or seventies in one of the interesting Corvettes coming, mom and dad may like the ’57 XK140 OTS Jag convertible or ’46 Dodge pick-up, while kids twelve and under will carefully examine all entries to cast their vote for the coveted “Kid’s Pick” trophy.
