Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
USDA confirms Avian flu case in Northampton Co. affects western New Jersey too
The United States Department of Agriculture confirms a case of Avian Influenza was discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near Warren County in New Jersey. The investigation by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reports the Highly Pathogenic...
Two men accused of shooting are heading for trial
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial. Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson. The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year. Jayzell Sanders was with...
